New Jersey Devils add another center in Tierney





The summer of center depth for the New Jersey Devils continues. On Friday, the Devils announced the signing of Chris Tierney to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2023-24 season. The two-way part of the deal is about salary. Tierney would make $775,000 at the NHL level and would make $400,000 if he played for the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League. The former second-round NHL draft pick turned 29 earlier this month. Tierney is a center, which is in line with Comets general manager Dan MacKinnon, who said in a recent Daily Sentinel interview that there will be an emphasis on adding depth in the center. MacKinnon is also an assistant general manager for New Jersey. Tierney’s signing follows the signings of Justin Dowling and Kyle Criscuolo that the Devils announced on July 1. The team also traded for center Shane Bowers. Each could be an option for comets. If New Jersey officials decide to assign Tierney to Utica this fall, he would have to successfully clear the waivers — not be claimed by another team — in order to join Utica. Tierney played nearly 600 NHL games while appearing in 51 AHL games over three seasons. Tierney played for the Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens last season with three goals and seven assists in 36 NHL games. Those numbers were his lowest since 2014 — when he was a rookie in the San Jose Sharks organization. He played in the AHL for the first time in seven seasons while playing with Florida last season. Tierney’s career high was 48 points (nine goals and 39 assists) with Ottawa in 2018-19. Tierney has the opportunity to make the New Jersey roster during training camp in September. The Devils have parted ways with deep forwards Miles Wood and Jesper Boqvist, and Tomas Tatar is an unrestricted free agent. Prospects such as Nolan Foote, Alex Holtz and Graeme Clarke could have opportunities with New Jersey. Notably, if Tierney, Criscuolo, Dowling and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon are officially assigned to Utica in the 2023-24 season, the Comets would be close to AHL veteran rule. Utica also has captain Ryan Schemelzer (exempt veteran) as well as veterans Joe Gambardella and Robbie Russo. AHL teams are limited to having six players in this group in a roster at a time, but one should be a veteran exempt. This would mean that if the seven joined Utica, they would have to be absent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://romesentinel.com/stories/new-jersey-devils-add-another-center-in-tierney,189006 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos