Hollywood actors join strike writers. Here’s why and what happens next

LOS ANGELES (AP) Hollywood actors join screenwriters in the first double strike by the two unions in more than six decades, with enormous consequences for the film and television industry. Here’s a look at how it happened, why it’s happening, and what could happen next.

WHAT LEADED TO THE ACTORS’ STRIKE?

More than a month of talks on a new three-year contract between the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the studios, streaming services and production companies that employ them made little progress, and the tone turned openly hostile in the days before union leaders voted to strike Friday. A last-minute intervention by a federal mediator did not close the gap.

Labor leaders say the streaming model that has taken over the industry in recent years has cheated players out of their revenue share and funneled money to executives, and Alliance of Motion proposals Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios, streamers, and production companies in negotiations, hasn’t even begun to address their needs.

A 12-day contract extension and talks shortly before an initial deadline in late June raised hopes that a deal would be struck, but hostility only grew. Nanny star Fran Drescher, who leads the syndicate, said it made them feel like they had been duped, as if maybe it was just to let the studios promote their summer movies for another 12 days.

Before the talks began, the 65,000 actors who voted voted overwhelmingly for union leaders to send them on strike, as the Writers Guild of America did when their agreement expired more than two months ago.

WHAT DO THE ACTORS WANT?

For decades, an actor who appeared on a popular TV show like Seinfeld or The Office even once could count on royalty checks when the show appeared in reruns, bringing in a paycheck even at times when he was unable to find work.

The streaming model has largely dried up that revenue, with residual payments not tied to the popularity of a show or movie. Actors want a long-term share of that revenue.

The question is one of many that actors have in common with writers. For scribes and performers, the shift to streaming and its ripple effects have also meant shorter show seasons with longer gaps between them, and therefore less work. They say inflation exceeds the salary increases provided for in their contracts.

And both writers and actors fear the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence. Actors say studios want to be able to use their likenesses without having to hire or pay them.

Actors also say they are grappling with the growing new burden of self-taped auditions, the cost of which was once the responsibility of casting and productions.

AMPTP said it presented the actors with a generous deal that included the biggest minimum wage increase in 35 years and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects the actors’ digital likenesses. They say the union has unfortunately chosen a path that will cause financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.

WHAT WILL THE STRIKE MEAN FOR ACTORS?

Union rules state that actors must not do any part of their job, which goes far beyond filming movies and TV shows.

They are not allowed to make personal appearances or promote their work on podcasts or at premieres. They are prohibited from doing any production work, including auditions, readings, rehearsals, voiceovers, or wardrobe arrangements.

Newly created Emmys candidates cannot publicly make their case for the votes, nor show up for the ceremony, which is scheduled for September but risks being seriously curtailed or delayed.

Instead, they are expected to spend their days on picket lines outside of corporate headquarters and studio production centers.

While big names including Matt Damon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jessica Chastain have spoken out in favor of the strike and are likely to be the face of the picket, SAG also includes tens of thousands of actors struggling to find work and maintain their incomes. More serious financial difficulties probably await them.

WHAT EFFECT WILL THE COMBINED STRIKES HAVE FOR VIEWERS?

Actors joining striking writers will force almost any US-based show or movie that hasn’t yet been taken down on hiatus. Upcoming TV Show Seasons are likely to be delayed indefinitely and some movie releases will be pushed back. (Don’t worry, the July 21 box office showdown between Barbie and Oppenheimer is still ongoing.)

The writers’ strike had a almost instantaneous effect on late night network talk shows including NBC The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABCs jimmy kimmel Live! and CBS The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, all of which went on hiatus immediately. Saturday Night Live has removed its final three episodes of the season.

In the two months since, many scripted TV series have also been shut down, including Netflixs Stranger Things, Maxs Hacks, Showtimes Yellow Jackets and Apple TV+’s Severance.

It may take longer to notice actors hitting the streaming menus on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, though fans of these original outlet series may have to wait longer than usual for their favorites to return. .

Filming outside the US, where different unions and contracts operate, can continue, as UK-based House of the Dragon will for HBO, although the strike is also likely to have a side effect on these.

And reality shows, game shows, and most daytime talk shows likely won’t be affected.

HOW LONG COULD ALL OF THIS LAST?

It is someone who guesses. After two months, there are no talks planned or imminent for the Writers Guild.

The longest previous writers’ strike, in 1988, lasted five months. The most recent, in 2007 and 2008, lasted about three months, as did the last actors’ strike in 1980.

With the two sides striking together for the first time since 1960, and both facing so many identical issues, they could find themselves together out of work for a long time.