10 years later, why Pacific Rim should have been Hollywood’s modern blockbuster

When it comes to the blockbuster landscape of 2023, the name of the game is long-running franchises, legacy sequels, and cinematic universes. Original blockbusters are rarer than ever, but that wasn’t the case before. Just 10 years ago this week, on July 12, 2013, Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment have released an $180 million movie about giant robots battling giant monsters, an all-original creation from director Guillermo del Toro and screenwriter Travis Beacham. While the movie isn’t the kind of massive billion-dollar hit that every studio wants these days, it’s still the biggest earner of del Toros’ career and has done enough to warrant a sequel.

But beyond the simple financial aspect, in hindsight, Pacific Rim stands out as a watershed moment because it shows the kind of film that Hollywood should have been looking for over the last decade: the auteur-driven genre project. . What makes Pacific Rim so remarkable to this day? We’ll take a look.

Pacific Rim: sliding through the gap

The early and mid-2010s completely changed the landscape of blockbuster cinema with the double-punch of 2012’s The Avengers and 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens codifying the universe’s boom, respectively. cinematic and the trend of legacy sequels. Both forms would become the dominant hit molds for the foreseeable future. The IP-or-nothing stranglehold on big-budget cinema existed before that, but these two films accelerated our current nostalgic fixation on pop culture until it completely calcified. Not that we haven’t seen big movies like the MCU, Star Wars, or other major four-quadrant properties during this time, but it increasingly looks like a handful of established mega-franchises are the one thing that even many studios care about. to do nowadays.

Yet between those two pivotal releases, Pacific Rim hit theaters in the summer of 2013, and it was the kind of breath of fresh air that would become far too rare in years to come. During a summer movie season that included major franchise fare like Iron Man 3, Star Trek Into Darkness, Fast & Furious 6 and Man of Steel, Pacific Rim stood out from the pack by fulfilling all the obligations of a sci-fi blockbuster that will appeal to audiences. while being an original property with an undeniable management cachet. Anyone with even a passing familiarity with del Toros’ filmography would have little trouble recognizing it as one of his productions, and the way the film reflects the directors’ idiosyncrasies is a big part of what makes it a feature. so bizarre and compelling.

Fueled by del Toros’ love of kaiju movies, mecha anime and video games, Pacific Rim is the sum total of a mix of narrative influences that the filmmaker has synthesized to create something new, rather than a direct adaptation of one of these previous IPs. Not that there’s anything inherently wrong with adaptations or sequels, but there’s something to be said for the power of allowing the nostalgic whims of a creator with a personal vision to take center stage. from the stage, as opposed to the nostalgic whims of an audience wanting to see what they already know they like. Genre fare can’t fully thrive in a world made entirely of remixes, but after the last decade of big-budget movies, it really feels like Pacific Rim was one of the last examples of fresh blood in the blockbuster space.

A new weapon

Sheer novelty isn’t the only reason Pacific Rim lives on as a worthy movie a decade later; it’s also a weird but remarkably well-constructed movie, much like the gargantuan Jaegers at the center of the plot. Beyond mere entertainment value, it’s straightforward, doesn’t overstay its welcome, gives us just enough context about each character and the overall situation to invest in what’s going on without stressing any points, delivers the thrills of… action it promises, features beautiful cinematography and a memorable musical score, and perhaps most important these days, doesn’t neglect its own narrative through a misguided impulse to lay the groundwork for future sequels and spin-offs that may or not happen.

Pacific Rim: All Major Kaiju

The latter may seem obvious in a vacuum, but after debacles like sloppy Universals dark universe experience, King Arthur: Legend of the Swords aborted the attempt to launch a six-film franchise, A Star Wars Story’ spin-offs after Solo and the repeated stumbles of the DCEU , instant franchises cannot be taken for granted in our contemporary times. Pacific Rim establishes its main conflict and all that is crucial in its world in the first minutes: giant monsters called Kaiju cross a rift in dimensional space deep in the Pacific Ocean, they grow stronger and stronger in the over time, and only giant mechs called Jaegers, of which only a few remain, are all that stands between humanity and total extinction. It’s simple, it’s clean, and it’s wrapped up at the end with the sealing of the breach and the presumed end of the war.

Unlike so many recent movies that end on cliffhangers or post-credits scenes that never paid off , or got lost trying to incorporate as much mythology as possible from whatever source material it was, Pacific Rim only cares about what’s directly in front of it. Indeed, having marinated in today’s blockbuster space, it’s remarkable to return to Pacific Rim and see how conventional wisdom is cast aside. All aspects of its world-building from the fall of the Jaeger program, the Kaiju black market remains, the political conflicts between the United Nations and the Pan Pacific Defense Corps, the mechanics of the drift, and the revelation that the Kaiju are genetically modified by alien colonists serve the immediate story rather than a future story. In many ways, the analog Jaeger Gipsy Danger used by the main characters to save the day feels like a metaphor for the movie itself, an older but more reliable blockbuster model that might be just what we need in these difficult times.

Cancellation of the apocalypse

Common criticisms of Pacific Rim are that its story and characters are thinly sketched, all about the show, and silly, but you want to measure that. Without any elaboration, such reviews miss the clear intent of del Toros’ approach to the film, and it was nothing short of making, with Hollywood’s production muscle, a representative entry into the kaiju genres. and mecha that would typically be relegated to low budget. Japanese cinema and television. Its story and characters are archetypal by design, heeding the largely drawn paradigms of good versus evil because those are the conventions of the genres it invokes. Pacific Rim rises above its critics by committing to itself, with del Toros’ love for these kinds of stories resonating through every frame, and not a hint of shame for being exactly who it is.

Protective characters instead of soldiers, who drive giant weapons literally fueled by empathy. Hokey? Maybe. But also painfully sincere.

Pacific Rim is not interested in outsmarting or being better than the material that inspired it, only in being executed effectively. The idea that it’s not concerned with its characters is also wrong, especially because aside from the prologue, the big Jaeger vs. Kaiju set pieces don’t start until an hour later. The film spends quite a bit of screen time with its cast away from the big battle scenes, giving us crucial context on Raleigh Becket, Mako Mori and Stacker Pentecost, all of whom fit in as characters who would fit perfectly into a comic or cartoon because that’s where a lot of the genre originated. The same principle applies to design work for Jaegers, Kaiju, and the world at large. None of this is accidental, nor del Toros conscious choice shaping heroes to western adventurer archetypes with titles like marshal and ranger. This was intended to steer them away from the armed forces, which was a remarkable choice in a world where so many American blockbusters are accused of being thinly veiled military propaganda.

More than anything else, del Toros’ humanistic approach to the film is what gives it so much staying power. Here is a story about the world saved from destruction by an international group that is described specifically as protective characters instead of soldiers, and who drive giant weapons literally fueled by empathy. Hokey? Maybe. But also painfully heartfelt, directed by a filmmaker who knows how best to translate anime and comic book visual signifiers into cinematic language (his use of scale and lighting is simply to die for). Moreover, it avoids the now common creative impulse to dilute the emotions heightened in great films in a salt bath of disaffected cynicism.

After so much time spent chasing models that worked for their original entries but lost their shine in a sea of ​​half-baked imitators, Hollywood would do well to take a step back and watch movies like Pacific Rim for get inspired. Legacy cinematic universes and sequels can’t hold the successful complex forever. But new IP addresses of talented filmmakers? If there’s anything that can stop the war clock, it’s these.