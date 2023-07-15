Strike emphasizes emerging use of advanced technologies

The future of generative artificial intelligence in Hollywood and how it can be used to replace labor has become a crucial sticking point for striking actors.

In a press conference On Thursday, Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (more commonly known as SAG-AFTRA), said that artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to the creative professions, and that all actors and performers deserve contractual language that protects them from the exploitation of their identity and talent without consent or compensation.

If we don’t stand up right now, we’re all going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in danger of being replaced by machines, Drescher said.

SAG-AFTRA has joined the Writers Guild of America, which represents Hollywood screenwriters and has been on strike for more than two months, to demand a contract that explicitly requires AI regulations to protect writers and the works they create. .

AI may not write or rewrite literary material; cannot be used as source material; And [works covered by union contracts] cannot be used to train AI, read WGA requests issued on 1st May.

Artificial intelligence tools that mimic humans have become much more effective in creating images and text in recent years and more commonplace. The technology that reproduces people’s faces and voices is become more important at Hollywood. Chatbots like ChatGPT, which can convincingly mimic human handwriting, have grown in popularity since late last year. But they also have obvious shortcomings: bots often get basic facts wrong and drift when asked to write creative works.

The actors’ concerns highlight a broader anxiety among artists and people in many other creative professions. Many fear that, without strict regulation, their work will be reproduced and remixed by artificial intelligence tools, and that such transformation will both reduce their control over their work and harm their ability to earn a living.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, claimed at the press conference that the studios’ proposal for AI rules exploited actors without speaking roles.

They proposed that our background artists could be scanned, get paid a day’s pay, and their company own that scan, their image, their likeness, and use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want, without consent and without compensation, he said.

The trade association representing Hollywood studios, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, disputed this characterization.

Its proposal “only allows a company to use the digital replica of a background actor in the film for which the background actor is employed. Any other use requires the consent of the background actors and negotiation of the use , subject to a minimum payment,” an AMPTP spokesperson told NBC News.

The WGA did not respond to a request for exact wording on its proposed wording for the AI ​​regulations.

The Directors Guild of America, which, unlike the other two Hollywood unions, has announced a agreement in principle with the studios, successfully added AI protections to its contract. The functions exercised by the members of the DGA must be attributed to a person and [generative artificial intelligence] does not constitute a person, it says.

Tri-union member Justine Bateman earned a degree in computer science from UCLA and advised SAG on AI for negotiations. She said it was a fortuitous moment that these union contracts, which are for three years, expired shortly after generative AI companies made their products widely available.

Guilds were able to bring it into negotiations because we could see how it was going to be used. Can you imagine if we had finished our negotiations, and it was just another round, and the day after all these deals closed, they made access public? she says.

Other artists have tried other ways to counter the AI. Earlier this week, comedian Sarah Silverman and two authors filed copyright infringement lawsuits against two of the biggest generative AI companies: OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, and Facebook parent company Meta.

The lawsuit alleges that the two companies effectively summarized the plaintiffs’ books, which could only have been done by reading and reproducing them for free without the permission of their authors. Meta declined to comment. OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment.

Alex Winter, a filmmaker who has made several documentaries about the dangers of emerging technologies and is also a member of the Tri-Guilds, said unions should take an extreme stance on AI rights, given the unknowns about the technology.

I think we really need to think about bringing these things up from a workers’ perspective in terms of very aggressive demands, he said. We are not at all interested in implementing these technologies with our work.

My concern is that if we give them a little space in the door, they will just open the door. Because you just don’t know how these technologies work, Winter said.