‘Pay up! :’ Hollywood actors and writing crew on the picket lines

Double-strike action intensifies disruption for shows and movies

Unions demand wage increases and insurance on AI

Studios say they’ve made some big deals

LOS ANGELES, July 14 (Reuters) – Striking Hollywood actors joined film and TV screenwriters on picket lines on Friday for the first time in 63 years, cheering and chanting outside major studios with calls for pay era of streaming and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence.

The twin strikes will add to the economic damage caused by the writers’ strike that began May 2, increasing the pressures facing the multi-billion dollar media industry as it grapples with seismic shifts in its activity.

In New York and Los Angeles, actors marched past the offices of Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), Paramount Global (PARA.O) and other companies, voicing demands for higher pay for actors in the working class and other gains.

“We’re in an old contract for a new kind of business and it just doesn’t work for most people,” actress Susan Sarandon said outside the offices of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O) in New York. .

“The corporate greed that studios have shown has made life very difficult for people,” she said.

Although SAG-AFTRA’s ranks include Hollywood’s most famous and wealthy movie stars, Friday’s picket lines were filled with less familiar faces who make up the majority of the union’s 160,000 members.

“Most of us are middle-class actors and writers, and we just want to be able to do the things that everybody has in life and own homes and have families and pay for our lives,” he said. said actress Caitlyn Knisely in front of Paramount Pictures’ palm-lined lot in Los Angeles.

Across town outside Netflix’s headquarters, picketers chanted “Netflix pay!”

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, former star of ‘The Nanny’ TV show, joined the crowd and linked the actors’ fight to a broader increase in labor activity in the United States . The country’s unions have taken tougher lines in negotiations with companies such as Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Starbucks (SBUX.O).

“If we don’t take control of this situation from these greedy megalomaniacs, we are all going to be at risk of losing our livelihoods,” Drescher said.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group that negotiates on behalf of Netflix, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and other studios, said it has offered significant pay increases to SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America. (WGA) members.

Sources close to the studios also say the companies are facing a tough time. Many streaming services have yet to turn a profit after spending billions of dollars on programming to try to attract customers.

Disney, Comcast Corp NBCUniversal and Paramount each lost hundreds of millions of streaming dollars in the past quarter. At the same time, the rise of online video has eroded television advertising revenue as traditional television audiences decline and movie ticket sales remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Unions are asking for assurances that their jobs will not be replaced by generative AI. SAG-AFTRA executives said the studios offered to pay the actors for a day’s work and use their digital footage in perpetuity.

AMPTP said the characterization was false and that the studios had offered “groundbreaking” protections around the use of AI.

“EVERYONE WANTS TO WORK”

The WGA work stoppage has spread across California and beyond, hitting caterers, prop suppliers and others who rely on Hollywood productions. The economic damage is expected to spread with players now on the picket lines.

The writers’ strike sent late-night TV talk shows into endless reruns, disrupted most production for the fall TV season, and halted work on big-budget movies.

The cast walkout will end the studios’ remaining scripted American film and TV productions and hamper many overseas shoots.

Outside the adjacent Sony and Amazon studio grounds near Los Angeles, strikers said they hoped the simultaneous strikes by actors and writers would help speed the resolution.

“Everyone wants to work,” said ‘LA’s Finest’ actor Jason Fielders. “I don’t want to sit here on the picket lines and sweat it out without getting paid.”

