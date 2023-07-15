Music stocks led by K-Pop company SM Entertainment this week – Billboard





Shares of SM Entertainment gained 11.8% to KRW 117,900 ($92.88) this week, making the K-pop company the biggest gainer on the Billboard Global Music Index. The home of bands such as NCT 127 and Red Velvet, SM received some great news this week after boy group EXO’s latest release, EXISTS the 7th album, sold over a million copies in South Korea the first day of its release. In the United States, the group currently has four of the top five songs on Billboards Chart of trending songs. Year-to-date, SM Entertainment shares have risen 37.5%. Led by SM Entertainments’ double-digit gain, 13 of 21 stocks on the Billboard Global Music Index ended in positive territory this week. The index rose 1.7% to 1,355.35, its third straight weekly increase and the sixth in the past seven weeks. However, music stocks lagged many major indices. In the United States, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.4% and 3.3% respectively. The UK’s FTSE 100 rose 2.4%. And South Korea’s KOSPI composite index rose 4%. Spotify continues its meteoric streak by gaining 9.6% to $172.03, taking the stock’s year-to-date improvement to 117.9%. The streaming giant got a boost this week after analysts at Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo raised their price targets to $185 and $250, respectively. Wells Fargo analysts are excited about Spotify’s prospects for improved margins following company layoffs and lower podcast content costs. Long-awaited price increases in the United States could improve Spotify’s gross margin by three percentage points and add nearly $727 million in revenue in 2024, analysts say. Another K-pop company saw the biggest drop in indexes this week: shares of HYBE, home to BTS and Tomorrow X Together, fell 10.3% to 256,500 KRW ($202.08). The company was in the South Korean media this week after complaints sexually harassed by security guards at a &TEAM singing event in Seoul. In a press release, HYBE apologized to fans and explained that attendees of such events are searched to prevent recordings from being released to the public. The 3.9% drop in Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. at 0.74 pounds per share was the biggest drop in the indices for the week after HYBE. On Thursday, July 13, Hipgnosis announced a $12.9 million improvement in pro forma annual revenue of millions in calendar year 2022, although gross and net revenue declined primarily due to two adjustments significant and non-recurring. Still, investors remain wary of the stock, which has fallen 14.3% year-to-date. As Billboard reported this week, Hipgnosis is buying assets that could help boost its stock price in the event of a sell-off. Shareholders will have the opportunity to influence the future of the fund at the September annual meeting by voting to change fund manager, liquidate the fund or stay the course.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/music-stocks-led-k-pop-company-sm-entertainment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos