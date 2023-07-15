Artown hosts the spectacular debut of Bollywood Extravaganza: a fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness!





Summary: Two late-night Bollywood extravaganzas are planned for Reno, Nevada. The first event will take place on Monday, July 17 at the Black Rabbit Mead Company. The second event is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 at West Street Market Courtyard. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Funds raised at the event will support NAMI of Northern Nevada. Attendees can expect electrifying Bollywood music and dance performances. A live DJ will spin the hottest Bollywood beats. The event will feature exquisite decorations and cultural showcases. The celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience of Indian culture and entertainment. Experience the magic of Bollywood on two extravagant nights in Reno By [Your Name] RENO, Nevada. Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Bollywood as two Bollywood Night Extravaganzas are set to take Reno by storm! This vibrant celebration of Indian culture and entertainment promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Organized by Nulyphe Entertainment, the first event will take place on Monday, July 17 at the Black Rabbit Mead Company located at 401 E 4th Street, Reno. The festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. If you can’t make it to the first event, don’t worry! The second Bollywood Night Extravaganza will take place on Saturday, July 29 at the West Street Market Courtyard, Reno, located at 148 West Street. This event will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. Both events offer the convenience of purchasing tickets online or at the door. The Bollywood Night Extravaganzas serve a worthy cause, as funds raised from these events will support NAMI Northern Nevada (National Alliance on Mental Illness). By participating, you will not only be able to revel in the magic of Bollywood, but also contribute to a good cause. Prepare to be captivated by the electrifying Bollywood music and dance performances that will grace the stage at both events. Talented artists will showcase their skills, transporting you to the heart of Bollywood. The live DJ will be spinning the hottest Bollywood beats, ensuring the energy stays high throughout the night. The organizers went the extra mile to create an immersive experience for attendees. The venues will be adorned with exquisite decorations that capture the essence of Bollywood. From vibrant colors to intricate patterns, every detail will transport you to a world of glitz and glamour. Along with captivating performances and stunning decorations, Bollywood Night Extravaganzas promise a range of cultural showcases and surprises. You can expect to be captivated by the rich traditions and customs of India, making this event a true celebration of Indian culture. Whether you’re familiar with Bollywood or new to its fascinating world, these events provide an opportunity to experience the magic first-hand. The lively atmosphere, contagious energy and incredible performances will leave you spellbound. So mark your calendars and prepare to be part of this extraordinary celebration. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the beauty and splendor of Bollywood right here in Reno. Grab your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable evening of music, dance and cultural immersion. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official event pages: Monday July 17 and Saturday July 29. Join us in celebrating the vibrancy and allure of Bollywood. Get ready for an evening of non-stop entertainment and cultural immersion. We’ll see each other there! Copyright 2023 [Your Name]. All rights reserved. Source, according to www.kolotv.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://story.bollyinside.com/india/bollywood/artown-welcomes-the-spectacular-debut-of-bollywood-extravaganza-a-fundraiser-for-national-alliance-on-mental-illness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos