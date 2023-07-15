Darth Maul actor speaks out for cancer resources





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – It’s a bit out of character, perhaps. Sam Witwer is the voice actor for Star Wars villain Darth Maul, but this weekend Witwer is lending his voice for a good cause. Witwer is among the voice actors and other celebrities attending the Voices for Cancer fundraising event on July 15 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center as 605 Pop Culture Con. Voices Against Cancer is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness for pediatrics, childhood cancer, and childhood cancer research, according to its website. Witwer said he “jumped at the chance” to work with Voices For Cancer. “It’s about raising money for cancer research, raising money for children, and just bringing attention to the fact that it’s a lot to deal with for a young person,” said witwer. The event will allow fans to interact with some of their favorite characters and comedians. He loved his Harley: Taitt McKnight Memorial Ride this weekend

Witwer said he could relate to these fans because he grew up as a Star Wars fan. “It’s not that difficult because I’m one of them. I like all the same things. I’ve been a Star Wars nut since I was a kid,” Witwer said. Not only did he grow up a Star Wars fan, he loved comic books and pop culture. “I feel like I’m really talking to myself, if I’m being honest,” Witwer said. While his skills as a voice actor are recognizable, Witwer said he doesn’t often take on a character and voice for older, adult fans. But he will make exceptions for young children. Sometimes when they see him, for example, they don’t make the connection between Darth Maul and his appearance. “Once I do the vocals, they’ll…then you see them light up and get all excited, then they all get shy and it’s a lot of fun…” Witwer said. And when he’s with other voice actors, they usually don’t “do” each other’s voices. Still, spontaneous voices will happen, because after all, they are actors. Aberdeen organizer pushes ahead despite failed attempt to unionize Starbucks

Witwer has been involved with Star Wars and Lucasfilm legacy for over 10 years. “For a Star Wars fan like me, that’s crazy…I mean I’ve been doing this with Lucasfilm for 14 or 15 years…and it’s still pretty exciting…” Witwer said. Ahead of this weekend’s event, Witwer visited the Great Plains Zoo. Witwer joked that one of his weekend assignments was to take video of the Snow Monkeys. The monkeys seemed somewhat interested in fame, but were more excited about a feed. Whereupon Witwer pulled out his phone and recorded the meal.

