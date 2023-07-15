Entertainment
Evil Hollywood executives never miss an opportunity for bad PR
The 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, known as the Screen Actors Guild, are set to halt work on Friday, after contract talks between the unions’ bargaining committee and the Association of Film and Television Producers broke down. television. At a press conference announcing the strike, union president Fran Drescher said:
We are the victims here. We are victims of a very greedy entity. I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us. I can’t believe, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, how they lose money left and right, giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They are standing on the wrong side of history right now.
She concluded her remarks by saying: We are workers and we stand up. We demand respect and to be honored for our contribution. You share the wealth because you cannot exist without us.
The speech was an accurate, bullshit-free summary of his union’s frustrations, shared on social media and seen by millions.
That Drescher is a fearless and daring speaker is something SAG cares about in the battle for hearts and minds. Another thing SAG takes to heart is the fact that studio executives on the other side of their contract negotiations haven’t missed an opportunity to fumble the bag.
The Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) also seems to have underestimated the creatives their business relies on and overestimated their own prowess and magnetism. At best, the AMPTP seems to miscalculate the tenacity of organized labor in entertainment. At worst, they seem like cartoonish evils, the kind of villains that would need to be rewritten in a script, due to being too unlovable. You would think that people who have paid millions to run media companies would be better at media strategy.
The SAG’s sister union, the Writers Guild of America, has been on strike since May, meaning that starting Friday, Hollywood will see its first double strike in generations. Members of both unions are not allowed to engage in any screenwriting or comedy-related work during the strike, which means shows and movies in production will stop, promotional and red carpet will end and a jolt of new energy is about to galvanize the picket lines outside major Hollywood studios just as Los Angeles is hit with its first heat wave of the summer.
Unions representing writers and performers had similar demands in their respective contract negotiations. Both wanted their members to receive more substantial reductions in streaming revenue generated from the content they offered. Both wanted protections against having their limbs replaced by an inferior but much cheaper artificial intelligence. Both unions have been able to effectively communicate to the public that they believe they are being exploited by corporate greed and that they believe these issues pose existential threats to creative fields as a whole.
Many Hollywood watchers saw the writers’ strike coming, but fewer predicted that actors would join them. The blindest of them all seem to be the movie executives, who apparently have no public relations strategy beyond waiting for all the syndicate members to starve so they can get out of their Brentwood bunkers in the ossuary of the writer and the actor, finally free to produce their own attempt at The Next Yellowstone (Yosemite? Arches? Great Smoky Mountains?) featuring an AI-generated Marlon Brando and Vivian Leigh written by a chatbot that was fed by a bunch of dallas scripts and lyrics by Carrie Underwood.
I’m only exaggerating slightly. Earlier this week, for some reason, AMPTP members told a Deadline reporter that the cinema executives’ plan in the negotiations was to let it bleed until union members started losing their apartments and homes. The mass evictions were, in the words of one insider, a cruel but necessary evil. Studios and streamers then speculate that the cash-strapped writers would go to the WGA leadership and demand they resume talks before what could be a very cold Christmas, the article continues.
Their public relations strategy is to threaten spoil Christmas? Who thought that was a good idea?
The Deadline article didn’t read like a hit. Deadlines’ parent company is Penske Media Group, a powerful media conglomerate, which would make the publication an easily accessible mouthpiece for industry bigwigs. Moreover, these horrible anonymous studio executives did not participate in the conversations overheard on the Acela; they were giving taped (albeit anonymous) quotes to a reporter writing an article about controversial labor negotiations. Some observers have read the studios’ public statement that their plan was to be super evil as a negotiating tactic. But in what world does he threaten to make people homeless because they want to see more profits generated from the material they’ve written, something that will appeal to everyone? Who was it for?
If it was an attempt to scare the writers off, it didn’t work. If this was an attempt to get SAG members to reconsider their 98% strike authorization vote, it didn’t work. Within 24 hours of the article’s publication, Deadline added a quote from an AMPTP spokesperson stating that these evil leaders were not speaking on behalf of the organization and that, in fact, the leaders of the cinema wanted to get the industry moving again. The author of this quote was also granted anonymity by the author of Deadline.
What AMPTP’s public relations missteps have done is highlight how exploitative the current structure of the entertainment industry is for the people who create entertainment. It doesn’t take an insider to figure this out. Did you know that Disney’s Bob Iger has $27 million in pay, and the writers of massive hit shows sometimes have to do things like ride Uber to make ends meet? I didn’t, until AMPTP Streisand hit the headlines. Could Boston University students have known how to boo the CEO of Warner Bros.? Discovery when he spoke at their debut if he hadn’t been so reluctant to negotiate with the workers who generate his $39.3 million salary? Do AMPTP members honestly believe that if they wait long enough, writers and actors who can’t afford to buy a house in Los Angeles will stop being mad at the asshole Wharton who enjoys their work and who has their own jet?
Creations are not replaceable. There is only one Fran Drescher. There is only one Jesse Armstrong. There is only one Quinta Brunson. After seeing in real time how incapable entertainment executives are of managing their own images and coming up with a cohesive messaging strategy, it’s clear what could and perhaps should be done by bots. Imagine how much money the studios could save if they took just one Zazlev off their balance sheet.
(Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed Jay Penske as a member of the AMPTP. We apologize for the error.)
