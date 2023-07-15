Actor will celebrate divine ‘superstar’ in Davenport

Ted Neley is “risen” again.

The likeable 79-year-old from rural Texas played the title role in the Immortal Jesus Christ Superstar for over 50 years. The high he gets every time is deeply divine.

Neeley starred in the classic 1973 Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical, and his 50e-the anniversary tour will come to St. Ambrose University Galvin Center for Fine Arts Saturday July 22 at 7 p.m. The film will be screened and Neeley will meet the fans afterwards (a VIP pre-show reception for $175 begins at 4:30 p.m.). He has been on a national tour since January 2023.

It was absolutely amazing, he said Friday in an interview with Local 4. That’s why I still do it. Every time we have these projections, I’ve been lifted so high above the moon.

The reaction of these people, because they love this film so much, Neeley said, noting that he has been doing these screenings for 12 years. Some spectators come dressed as characters from the film.

I can’t believe I’ve been doing this for 50 years, he said of the iconic show. During a recent appearance with a family and their four-year-old granddaughter at the reception, the girl was hiding behind her mother, Neeley recalled.

Ted Neeley, 79, speaking via Zoom with Local 4 News on July 14, 2023.

When we finished talking, the mum said to the daughter, isn’t there something you wanted to say to Mr. Neeley? She slipped in front of her and said, Mr. Neeley, you are my Jesus, and she went behind her mother.

In 1969 he played the lead role of Claude in the New York and Los Angeles productions of the historic rock musical Hair. He also appeared in the controversial, unaired episode of The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour which prompted CBS to cancel the series.

Originally from a 1970 rock album (when composer Andrew Lloyd Webber was only 22 years old), Superstar is set during the last week of Jesus’ life and is told from the perspective of the notorious traitor Judas Iscariot. As more disciples flock to Jesus, Judas worries that Jesus is becoming arrogant and losing sight of his principles.

So when Jesus attacks the money changers in a temple, Judas ultimately turns on his teacher, setting them both on the path to tragedy.

Ted Neeley, with a crown of thorns on his head, carries the cross on which Roman soldiers will crucify him in a scene from ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ 1973. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

In the early days of Superstar, when Ted Neeley was in the original 1971 Broadway show (overall, then understudy for Jesus and the title role), many of the performances drew protesters, who felt it was sacrilege . Some people literally tried to block the actors from entering the stage door.

From then until now, it’s just become a miracle, Neeley said on Friday. He remembers talking to a protester, who had never seen the show, and he asked her why she was upset.

We hate the title, it’s anti-religious, he recalled. We hear Jesus sing, and he sings with a rock and roll band. Jesus didn’t sing, and I wanted to say, were you there?, but I didn’t for fear of being punched in the face.

Neeley fondly remembers the first time he played the title role on Broadway.

It was amazing, the first time, he said, noting that it was announced to the audience before the show, and he heard disappointed groans.

The lining continues; who is this guy? Neley said. After doing the iconic Gethsemane, with its stratospheric high notes, there was a standing ovation.

In the 1973 film, Yvonne Elliman played Mary Magdalene in Neeley’s Jesus (courtesy Universal Pictures).

And I just melted, he said. I’ve been so lucky with it all these years, I’m so lucky to have been in the movie. Norman Jewison a magnificent and visionary director. I am the luckiest man in the world.

I was amazed that he cast me and Carl Anderson, who played Judas.

Get the movie role

They made the first national tour, in 1972, rehearsing at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles. One night at 3 a.m., the Neeley Hotel phone rang. Ted, this is Norman, he heard. At the time, his closest friend was a Norman, but on the phone was the famous director Norman Jewison.

I literally fell out of bed, recalls Neeley. I had no idea he was editing Superstar at all.

Neeley and Yvonne Elliman in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ (courtesy Universal Pictures).

Barry Dennen (who played Pontius Pilate in the Broadway superstar and was Mendel in the classic Jewisons 1971 film Fiddler on the Roof) asked Jewison how the screen tests for the movie Superstar were going and said he was having a hard time.

Dennen recommended that Neeley and Anderson be cast.

Jewison flew them up London Pinewood Studios (where Fiddler and many other popular movies were partially filmed) for the screen test. Anderson sang Heaven on Their Minds and Neeley sang Gethsemane.

It all happened by accident, Neeley said of the casting. Neither Carl nor I knew he was making this film. None of us had any training in cinema. He told us, once we got to the set in Israel. We asked, how come we? He said, I was going to test all these big stars and they all did an amazing job, but their singing wasn’t coming in, so I tested both of you.

When I tested you, I saw this natural friendship between you two, he recalled the director saying of himself and Anderson. You already had it and the more I watched it the more I realized that it was probably the best thing to do to have big stars play these roles.

Ted Neeley performs at a special performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar” to benefit YouTHeatre-America! at the Ricardo Montalban Theater on August 13, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Jewison opted to cast a group consisting of mostly strangers, and Neeley said they had a wonderful experience in Israel.

The director (whose credits include In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck Rollerball and And Justice For All) showed the film to Pope Paul VI at the Vatican, watching it together.

The director said to Neeley, He never took his eyes off the screen and he said, Mr. Jewison, I love your movie. I believe this movie will bring more people to Christianity than anything else. You have my approval.

Raised as a Baptist

Neeley grew up in the Baptist church and played in his church band, the only band in his small town. We were literally rehearsing for these roles, he said of Jesus. I absolutely believe in it, and I was amazed when sad Norman, Carl and Ted, you are my Jesus and my Judas.

The minute the movie came out, he said almost everyone loved him. Neeley was invited to play the role again at Rome’s famed Il Teatro Sistina (he had never been to Italy before) in 2014, originally planning a six-week run. It lasted five and a half years, only stopping due to COVID shutdowns in early 2020.

Ted Neeley (right) attends a rehearsal for ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ on April 11, 2014 in Rome, Italy at the Sistina Theater (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images).

Although Jesus only lived to be 33, Neeley said it was more meaningful to play the role after so many decades, in his 70s.

I’ve done it so many times, for so long, and there are times when I feel like my feet don’t even touch the ground, he said. Because of how the public reacts. Its silence, and there are screams. I always meet them after the show and talk to them. They bring their grandchildren.

Superstar becomes a kind of church itself, where patrons gather to worship the show.

It’s thanks to Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber for writing such a great piece, Neeley said.

Yvonne Elliman (pictured on her Facebook page), with Barry Dennen, who played Pilate in the original 1970 ‘Superstar’ album, the 1971 Broadway version and the 1973 film.

Yvonne Elliman, 71, was part of the birthday tours, but was unable to attend the Ambrose screening (his mother recently died). Seven of their upcoming stops with Elliman have sold out special VIP packages ($250 each), where people can meet them privately before the film is shown.

She loves being there as much as we do. She’s wonderful, Neeley said. Elliman was on the original 1970 album Superstar, the 1971 Broadway show and the movie 73. His first hit single was the ballad I don’t know how to love her of the show, and his biggest radio hit came in 1977 with If I can’t have you from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

No messiah complex

Although he has played the role of the Son of God thousands of times, Neeley does not have a messiah complex. He is extraordinarily humble and down to earth.

I can spell ego, but I don’t know what it means, he said on Friday. I am so honored and so proud to be able to do this.

(L-R) Actor Jack Black, actress Yvonne Elliman, actor Barry Dennen and actor Ted Neeley appear on stage for the encore during a special performance of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to benefit YouTHeatre-America ! at the Ricardo Montalban Theater on August 13, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Moreover, the actor met the woman who became his wife during the filming of Superstar (she played a dancer and can be seen in Herods Song). Neeley and Leeyan Granger have two children, Tessa and Zackariah.

He returned to play Jesus after COVID, including his return to Rome in January 2022. Every place we played was sold out, Neeley said. Were so wonderfully honored to still be part of it.

Every time we do it, it’s like the first time, he says.

Although he won’t sing live at these anniversary events, Neeley and Elliman plan to do a concert tour starting in January 2024 and possibly a residency in Las Vegas.

He liked the NBC live Superstar concert version in 2018 (with John Legend and Sara Bareilles), which he said had more of a Broadway twist. They did a great job. Tim Rice was in the live audience as it aired.

Ted Neeley attends a rehearsal for the show ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ on April 11, 2014 in Rome (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images).

SAU event tickets ($20 general admission, $15 economy seats, 50% off for SAU faculty, staff, and alumni, and free for Ambrose students with valid ID ) are available for purchase at sau.edu/galvin or by calling 563-333-6251. The Galvin Fine Arts Center box office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before performances.

See Neeley perform “Gethsemane” from the film (courtesy Universal Pictures) below.

For more information, visit The Neeleys website HERE.