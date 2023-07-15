Hollywood strike: Hollywood will come to a complete halt as actors and writers step out – it could last for months | Ents & Arts News

Writers have been hitting the sidewalks with picket signs outside the Netflix building in Hollywood for two months now.

The midday sun is scorching but they stride forward, some wearing headphones, others chatting with friends.

Every two minutes, a passing motorist honks in support.

A huge cheer breaks out when they learn that the the cast will soon join them on the picket line.

They know that a walkout by 98,000 members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, makes their strike action even more impactful.

In total, approximately 160,000 actors and performers are expected.

Production limped into a small number of already written shows and films.

This double strike, the first in 63 years, means the entertainment industry will come to a halt almost immediately.

Without writers and actors, very little can be achieved.

“We didn’t want to come to this,” Michele Mulroney, vice president of the Writers Guild of America, told me, “We’d rather be practicing the craft that we love to write and perform. But unfortunately, the studios didn’t want to seriously consider the existential needs of our two members.The Screen Actors Guild has stood with the Writers Guild since day one, and now we will stand with them.

SAG-AFTRA said the industrial action – which is taking place amid anger over wages, conditions and concerns over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) – begins Friday morning.

The union also warned that no date has been set for its end.

As the strike was announced, stars like Matt Damon got out of the London premiere of the historical Oppenheimer epic to “write their picket signs”, said the film’s director Christopher Nolan.

The last time a double strike happened, Marilyn Monroe was acting in movies. This is a watershed moment for the industry and it puts pressure on production studios and streaming giants to try and find a solution.

One of the main sticking points in the negotiations was residual payments, a form of royalties, which players say are insufficient, especially as streamers have become the dominant force in the industry.

“We’re in a hurry, hurry and hurry,” a picketer told me.

Another fear is the rise of artificial intelligence and the concern that an actor’s digital likeness could be used without their knowledge.

“AI just doesn’t belong in Hollywood, especially not in a writer’s bedroom,” said actor Jeante Godlock. “All the TV shows that we watch, that we love, those stunt doubles, they come from humans, and they come from human trauma, honestly. All the pain, the joy. That’s what we love to watch.”

The strike also means that red carpet events, press junkets and movie premieres will come to a halt – almost overnight. If this continues for weeks or even months, as many here believe, the impact on the local economy could amount to billions of dollars.

I ask John Patrick Daley, an actor, how long he is willing to be on strike. “As long as it takes I’m an actor,” he says, “You picked the wrong band to play with in terms of non-employment because we’re good at it.”

It is clear from the rhetoric that the two sides remain far apart on key issues. Hollywood is still recovering from the pandemic and an economic crisis. It’s an uncomfortable time for the workers and for the studio. It will now be a question of who blinks first.