Entertainment
What is the game of skill? 5 facts about today’s most popular hidden hobby
(BPT) – Whether it’s during a lunch break or just to relax, more and more people are turning to casual mobile games to squeeze moments of fun and relaxation into their days. Beyond bragging rights and achievements, many also take advantage of paid competitive gaming contests as part of the fun. According taco gamethe parent company of the skill-based gaming platform winner of the worldnearly 46% of mobile gamers currently play or want to play games of skill.
By definition, games of skill require the player to use their physical or mental abilities and come in many forms. Traditional games of skill include familiar favorites like Atari Breakout, Solitaire, and Chess; word games like Scrabble or recently released word slots and even arcade games like Bejeweled. All of these games require players to adapt their abilities instead of relying on luck when participating in real money tournaments and for the chance to win cash and prizes. Plus, everything can be played on a smartphone or PC.
Still not sure if the game of skill is for you? Check out these five ways you can enjoy these fun games.
1. Hone your skills and have fun
Playing skill-based mobile games can help players improve their natural abilities and learn new skills while having fun and, in some cases, earning money. Mobile games of skill require strategic planning, problem solving, spatial awareness, and other skills useful in everyday situations, extending their benefits beyond that initial sense of accomplishment. There is science to back this up; recent studies show that playing digital games can improve everything from leadership aptitude For collaboration And work ethic.
2. Join the craze
Digital games have almost always had the reputation of being the most popular among men, but studies paint a much more even gender divide, especially on mobile.
According to a recent market research per AdColony and DISQO, the number of men and women playing mobile games is pretty equal. In some cases, women take the lead: a consumer analysis report by Newzoo found that when it comes to mobile games, women are more likely to play more often than their male counterparts.
Skill-based mobile games encourage players to be social and find community with others. The category has the broadest demographic of gamers, with one-third of gamers over the age of 45, and it attracts both men and women. Best of all, players are ranked by skill level, so there’s always someone to play with.
3. Relax at home or on the go
Mobile games are a great way to unwind between activities or at the end of a long day. The same AdColony and DISQO survey found that 47% of mobile gamers play games for relaxation. Since mobile games are accessible on your phone anytime and anywhere, they are a convenient way to take a break from everyday responsibilities and stressors. Games of skill, in particular, are appealing because they’re created to be played in bursts, giving you the chance to inject short doses of fun and joy throughout your daily routine.
4. A workout for your brain
Just like your muscles, your brain also needs a fitness routine. Studies show keeping your mind active can help prevent cognitive impairment as you age. Incorporating skill-based mobile games into your day is an easy and inexpensive way to boost your strategy-building, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities. Skill-based games encourage players to adapt to changing situations and find creative solutions while stimulating memory, attention span and critical thinking, all on a device they already own.
5. Earn money just by playing
Turn your entertainment into a side hustle. Many skill-based mobile games allow players to earn money by playing or competing against others. The prizes are big enough to go around; WorldWinner, one of the leading companies in the industry, has already awarded over $1.5 billion to gamers.
To add to the appeal, players can win from a large list of games. To use the WorldWinner example again, players can put extra cash in their pocket by selecting from their expanding game library, including recently released entries like Word Slots, as well as classic favorites. like Bingo and premium titles like Wheel of Fortune.®TRIVIAL PROSECUTION, YAHTZEE® and Boggle.
Skill-based mobile games are popular because they have something for everyone. Whether you want to have fun, relax, improve your cognitive abilities, or even earn money, there’s a game (or two) that’s just right for you.
