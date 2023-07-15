HoYoverse Addresses Genshin Impact Voice Actors’ Missing Payments





Following complaints from Genshin Impact voice actors not receiving payments for their performances, HoYoverse released an official statement. The Chinese developer’s massively popular RPG has become one of the most popular free-to-play games since its initial launch in September 2020. The game regularly earns tens of millions with each of its new gacha banners in China alone and has brought success for HoYovere’s other projects as well, including the recent Honkai: Star Rail. Now, amid recent controversies, HoYoverse has provided its side of a payment debacle.

Concerns about HoYoverse’s compensation Genshin ImpactThe voice cast of first appeared earlier this week with several voice actors speaking. The voice actors Brandon Winckler, who plays several secondary roles within Genshin Impact, and Corina Boettger, who plays the game’s flagship companion Paimon, have both revealed that they haven’t received payments for recordings that are months old. Boettger even revealed that she was still awaiting payments for the dialogue recorded in December 2022. In response to these claims, HoYovere lays the blame in another direction. RELATED: Genshin Impact Voice Actors Claim HoYoverse Hasn’t Paid Them in Six Months An official statement made by HoYoverse earlier this week responds to allegations of non-payment by several of its voice actors, expressing “regret for the current situation”. According to the developer, the payments for the voice actors had been made to the recording studio, with the studio then having to compensate the actors properly. Although HoYoverse did not provide the name of its recording studio, the Genshin Impact The developer revealed it was working on “alternative solutions” and expressed support for the game’s cast. While the developer says the blame for the situation lies with the recording studio, the debacle would draw the ire of the voice actors involved. Winckler had claimed that he would “never work with HoYoverse again” unless the developer was associated with a union. Both Winckler and Boettger have emphasized the importance of organizing within the gaming industry to alleviate similar issues in the future. It wouldn’t be the first time HoYoverse has found itself in hot water related to its voice cast, with Tighnari voice actor Elliot Gindi being pulled from the game after allegations of sexual misconduct. HoYoverse’s latest controversy comes as the developer prepares for major updates to its many popular titles. Genshin Impact is set to introduce its new playable region next month with Fontaine, bringing new areas, characters, and mechanics to the game. Honkai: Star Rail will also launch its version 1.2 update next week, adding three new characters, including the highly anticipated Kafka. HoYovere will seek to smooth his relationship with Genshin ImpactVoice actors scorned with a busy summer ahead for the developer. Genshin Impact is available now for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. A Switch version is in development. MORE: Connection Between Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail & Honkai Impact 3rd Explained Source: Videogames.si.com

