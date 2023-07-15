How long will the SAG actors’ strike last? Syndicate ready for the long term.





Comment this story Comment Striking Hollywood actors joined entertainment writers on the picket line on Friday as their work stoppage triggered what could be the widest industry shutdown since 1960. The historic double strike, a challenge to practices of Hollywood studios and a major moment in the organization of work, could determine the future of the film and television industry. How long could the strike last? If history is any guide, the strike could last until the fall or longer. Previous Hollywood strikes have lasted for months, and the 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of Americas had already been on strike since early May before 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined them this week . Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA says USA Today her union was prepared for a long period, perhaps until the end of the year. Right now we were discussing what it would cost if it lasted for six months, so we were looking for the long term, Drescher said. The seriousness of a commitment like this escapes none of us. His middle finger. But we also see that we have no future and no means of sustenance unless we act sadly. Were willing to be on the picket line for as long as it takes, period, said Adam Conover, a Writers Guild of America West board member who serves on the bargaining committee. We don’t think, Oh, is it going to be over in a few months? We thought it would be over when the companies came back to the table and negotiated our issues. Conover, who is also a member of the SAG, said unions will not return to work until their demands are met. Our members are fully prepared for this, and the main reason is that they know they won’t have jobs to go back to in five years if we don’t win now, he told The Washington Post. When was the last time actors went on strike? Unionized actors last went on strike in 2000 against TV advertisers, demanding to be paid each time their ad aired on cable TV, instead of a flat rate. They finally reached a OK with the advertising industry. The last walkout of actors against the major television and film studios dates back to 1980, when they opposed wage issues and the benefits of the technology of the time: video cassettes and videodiscs. Thousands of high-profile actors demonstrated outside major studios, production was paralyzed, the fall TV season was delayed, and actors boycotted the Emmys. The only time actors and writers struck simultaneously was in 1960, when the Screen Actors Guild joined in a six-month writers’ strike lasting about a month. This action, spearheaded by then-SAG President Ronald Reagan, helped bring about the modern payout model in which actors receive a portion of the profits each time their work is rerun. How long have previous SAG-AFTRA strikes lasted? The 1980 strike lasted three months and the 2000 strike lasted six months. The 2007 Writers Guild of America strike, which did not include actors, lasted 100 days and helped fuel the rise of reality television as studios were forced to work without scripts. In 1960, the WGA was on strike for about six months. SAG joined her for about a month. Michael Cavna contributed to this report. Offer this item gift item The latest news on the Hollywood Strike See 3 more stories

