Entertainment
The Hollywood strike will affect more than movies and TV
Hollywood strikes ripple through the zeitgeist, intentionally or unintentionally bringing new forms of media into the limelight. A Hollywood writers’ strike in the 1980s coincided with the rise of Cops And America’s Most Wanted. In the 2000s, it was the celebration of reality TV, inaugurating keeping up with the Kardashians and Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice. Today, our media landscape is more fractured than ever. Where will culture go next?
As the Screen Actors Guild joined the Writers Guild in a historic strikepeople took note of all the things not affected by the work stoppage. While syndicated actors and writers don’t make new shows or promote existing shows, there’s a lot they can do. do without crossing the gate, like recording voiceovers for video games or creating branded content. Here is the complete list of what is not prohibited.
Of course, the most important outcome is ensuring fair wages. But this strike could also serve as a catalyst for unforeseen trends, as actors and writers venture beyond their usual roles and entertainment companies shift their budgets to fill the attention gap. Welcome to the brave new world of gripping Hollywood.
Expect to see more TikTok stars and influencers on screen
With actors and writers on strike, expect studios to start sliding into the DMs of content creators and influencers to fill content gaps. But as WGA and SAG member Franchesca Ramsay warns“If you’re a content creator or influencer who aspires to be an actor or writer in the future, now is not the time to take a job… [It] is considered a scab and this will harm your career in the future and make it difficult for you to potentially join the union. Will people end up spending more time eating virtual ice cream on TikTok Live?
Even more celebrity audiobooks and podcasts
Podcasting boomed before and during the pandemic, but it’s been tough for a few years. People get started fewer new shows these days, and earlier this year, there were big rounds of podcast-related layoffs at Spotify And NPR. But the strike does not affect syndicated podcasters or block actors from recording audiobooks or hosting podcasts, as long as it’s not promoting TV or movies. And with Spotify and Audible from Amazon known to court celebritieswe might see a new slate of big-budget shows and audiobooks with big-name hosts.
Red carpets are gonna get weird
With actors banned from doing any kind of promotional work, premieres are going to look a lot less star-studded, if they happen at all. (See: Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt literally walk on Oppenheimer in London once the strike is announced on Thursday.) Expect directors and other adjoining talent to take over, with likely less investment from fashion houses to place clothes with designers and actors. Greta Gerwig and Dua Lipa are going to have to wear the Barbie red carpet now.
Musicians will make more music (and actors too)
The Weeknd, with his lambasted HBO show The Idol, isn’t the only artist leveraging his music career to make money in film and TV. It is basically how entertainment works now. Now, with musicians cut off from that source of income — and the strike not banning music videos — we might expect more studio time and, ultimately, more new releases from Selena Gomez and Kendrick Lamar. behind-the-scenes focus, and perhaps a revived focus on the music of the likes of Euphoria’s Dominic Fike. Maybe the direct actors will also pivot: remember when Joaquin Phoenix quit acting to pursue a rap career?
Lots of confusion about UK productions
Is a British actor working on a film? Scabies! Or wait. What are the rules, exactly? Although the British actors’ union Equity has published a joint statement with SAG in support of the strike, things are trickier on the pond. Thanks to regressive anti-strike laws in the UK, Equity members are not legally allowed to strike in solidarity with the SAG. If an actor in the UK chooses to join the strike, it means they won’t be legally protected from being fired or sued for breach of contract – which is why UK-based productions as Dragon House can continue filming. Don’t hate the players, hate the game (gambling being UK industrial relations law). Likely, streamers in the US will play international dramas even harder.
