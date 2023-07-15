Honest Brook Music Festival set to open Saturday | Entertainment News





DELHI The Honest Brook Music Festival will begin celebrating its 34th summer concert season at The Barn at 7.30pm on Saturday July 15, featuring pianist Chaeyoung Park. According to a press release, Park was hailed in the New York Concert Review as a passionate pianist who does not play a single note without thinking or feeling. Embracing a wide range of classical musical literature, Parks’ programs feature works ranging from Rameau’s early French Baroque to Beethoven’s sonatas and new music by living composers. She won the 2019 Hilton Head International Piano Competition and is the first Korean pianist to receive first place in the history of the competition. She then presented her solo recital debut at Carnegies Weill Recital Hall and performed Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra under the direction of John Morris Russell. His debut album on the Steinway label will include the full set of Musica Ricerata by Ligeti, as well as the more traditional and beloved masterpiece, Brahms’ Piano Sonata No. 3. An avid chamber musician, Park has participated in Ravinias Steans Music Institute, Yellow Barn, Four Seasons Winter Workshop, Kneisel Hall, Juilliard ChamberFest, and YoungArts Week, all of which awarded her the Gold Medal in Music. While working with artists such as Leon Fleisher, Frans Helmerson, Gary Hoffman and Robert Levin, she collaborated with other young artists of her generation. It has been presented at Greene Space at WNYC/WQXR, the Harvard Club in New York, and the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sarasota. When COVID-19 made in-person collaborations difficult, Park produced several overlay projects online via phone and Zoom rehearsals. At age 14, Park had his first concerto engagement with the Heritage Philharmonic Orchestra under James Murray. She went on to play with every major orchestra in Kansas, including the Kansas City Symphony with Michael Stern, the Topeka Symphony Orchestra with Robert Olson, the Fort Hays Symphony Orchestra with Ben Cline, the Philharmonia of Greater Kansas City with Travis Jrgens, the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra with James Murray and Kansas Sinfonietta with David Neely. She now performs regularly with orchestras across the United States, including the Juilliard Chamber Orchestra (which she conducted on the keyboard while performing the second movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra with Neil Varon, Utah Symphony Orchestra. with Rei Hotoda, New Millennium Symphony with Francesco Milioto, Canton Symphony Orchestra with Gerhardt Zimmermann, Lake Forest Symphony with Vladimir Kulenovic and Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra with John Morris Russell. While pursuing her bachelor’s degree in music at the Juilliard School, Park was awarded the Juilliard Gina Bachauer Scholarship, which provides a full year of study. For her Masters of Music, she was named a Kovner Fellow, a merit-based scholarship covering tuition and living expenses for music students who demonstrate potential for leadership in the field and was awarded the Arthur Rubinstein Award, awarded to an outstanding graduate pianist, upon completion of their degree. Born in South Korea and raised in Lawrence, Kansas, since the age of 10, Park returns there frequently to share music with her community. New York City, is where she is currently based. Winner of the first prize at the 2022 Susan Wadsworth Young Concert Artists International Auditions, she is conducted worldwide by Young Concert Artists. Seats for the Saturday concert are by reservation only and not assigned. Reservations are $25 per concert or $85 for the season. Children from kindergarten to grade 12 will be admitted free. Visit www.HBMF.org for a reservation form. Call 607-746-3770 or email [email protected] for more information. The barn is on Honest Brook Road just off Route 28 between Delhi and Meridale.

