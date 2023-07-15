Entertainment
Actor Billy Baldwin says Gilgo Beach murder suspect was a classmate
Actor Billy Baldwin, the younger brother of actor Alec Baldwin, said Friday he went to high school with the man police arrested for his alleged connection to the Gilgo Beach murders.
Rex Heuermann of Massapequa, Long Island, was taken into custody as a suspect in the case more than a decade after the long-unsolved murders of at least 10 women whose bodies were found on Gilgo Beach. Suffolk County police took Heuermann into custody late Thursday night, and officials announced Friday that he had been charged with multiple counts of murder in the deaths of three of the women, three counts of first-degree murder and three second degree chiefs. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond.
“I woke up this morning to find that the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killer was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann,” Baldwin said. tweeted Friday, saying they went to Berner High School in Massapequa and graduated in 1981.
“Amazing,” he said. “Massapequa is in shock.
Posts on the Berner High School alumni Facebook page appear to verify Baldwin’s claims. A former student posted a picture from the yearbook portrait of Heruermann.
“He left me little love notes in my locker,” a former classmate wrote on the page. “…I’ve always been nice to him. So sad and scary.”
Heuermann is a married father of two on Long Island, with neighbors describing him as “calm” and someone who “never really bothers anyone.”
The details of Heuermann’s alleged involvement in murders have so far been rare. The women who were killed were found along a stretch of Ocean Parkway on Long Island more than a decade ago, and no arrests have been made since the investigation began all those years ago. years.
Heuermann is an architect who founded New York-based RH Consultants and Associates in 1994, according to the company’s website.
In a 2022 interview with Bonjour Realty who was published on YouTubeHeuermann said he was “born and raised on Long Island” and has worked in Manhattan since 1987.
“I’m an architect, I’m an architectural consultant, I’m a troubleshooter,” he said.

