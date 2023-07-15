LARRY KUDLOW: Hollywood actors complain about bidenflation

Hollywood is on strike . My first reaction is: who cares? America will be better off. Ninety-five percent of their products are horrible – a bunch of leftist drivel. They hate America. They are fully awake. They were among the biggest proponents of the COVID shutdown and wanted to keep America shut down…way beyond the virus threat.

Let me quote a difficult article written by John Nolte of Breitbart: “Why should I mourn the closure of a multi-billion dollar industry dedicated to hating me, caring for children, destroying my heroes, lying about my country, defending fascism and taking pride in wasting everyone’s precious time with a product that rarely reaches mediocrity?”

People, nothing in life is bad. OK, for context: The actors and writers ganged up on the producers. Writers create, develop and present content. The producers are the group of people in Hollywood who pay the people in the other group. Hats off to my long time friend Rob Long for this simple but good definition.

To be precise, the Film Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have teamed up with the Writers Guild of America, and they’re going to fight the ultra-rich big producers. Now, I understand that writers worry about their royalties and residuals. I myself have been in this position. I was also a member of SAG for a while. So, to a small extent, I feel their pain. Additionally, content producers, AKA copywriters, fear being replaced by AI and ChatGPT.

Interestingly, even though the entire Hollywood crowd loves Joe Biden, the strikers blame bidenflation for their walkout. Hahaha. I find it very amusing. Now Disney CEO Bob Iger thinks the writers’ demands for money are completely out of line. Good to know that things are in shambles, Mr. Iger behaves like a true capitalist, despite the ultra-woke inclinations of his company.

Scratch a Hollywood CEO-producer deep enough and you’ll always find a bit of a class war capitalist. Kind of like the Gilded Age, huh? Hahaha. Just having fun here, but there’s no doubt that actor compensation is completely out of touch with any reality anyone can think of. Most of them are awful and their movies are just as bad and they get gigantic sums of money.

Now the capitalist producers are, of course, very worried about their writers and actors because some of these summer blockbusters won’t come out, or if they do come out they won’t be promoted properly because the actors are on strike .

People in the know say ‘Oppenheimer’ will be released, but ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Deadpool’ won’t. I wouldn’t have watched any of them anyway. Now “Barbie” is coming out next week and luckily I’m told “Barbie” will always be Barbie and Ken will always be Ken. I am relieved by this news, even if I will not watch the film.

Now listen, I’m not that curious about movies. I really love ‘Spy between Friends’, with Damien Lewis and Guy Pearce – two absolutely fabulous actors and of course, like every red-blooded conservative in America, I love ‘Yellowstone’, and frankly just about every actor of this production. I won’t bore you with my other favorite movies because frankly I want you to watch this show.

Finally, the banging actors and writers complaining about Bidenflation might really convince me, I mean I’d actually watch a lot more of their hitherto lousy movies, if they had a good six or eight episode series attacking all Bidenomics – all expenses, loans, taxes, regulations and inflations. Just a good well-acted multi-part series that slams Biden’s bottomless Pinnochios and the economy destruction squad because the only good thing about this Hollywood strike story for me is that they blame Biden inflation .

So, Hollywood, you’re right. Now is the time for you to complete the analysis and join the rest of America, which is increasingly on strike against Biden. It’s my riff.

This article is adapted from the opening comment by Larry Kudlow in the July 14, 2023 edition of “Kudlow”.