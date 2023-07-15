‘Chicago PD’ actor shares secrets with LSU masterclass | Entertainment/Life





Don’t just accept the negatives, embrace them. That’s the message veteran actor LaRoyce Hawkins recently conveyed to a dozen MFA students at LSU. The three o’clock afternoon master class was both conversation and comedy. “Beyond imagination, beyond making specific choices, my theme was just the art of embracing imperfections,” the ‘Chicago PD’ star explained. “Naturally, I think as human beings and artists or storytellers, the details that we get into our characters, whether it’s strengths or our flaws, have to be accepted. And not just because we were okay with the decisions, but because those are the decisions we have and we can only live where we are.” After the long discussion, it was the students’ turn. Hawkins had requested in advance that they all prepare their own pieces to share with the group.

“I got a chance to, you know, watch them work and it was awesome,” Hawkins said. “It was a good time.” He said one of the last topics he introduced to students was the power of secrets, using his own 10-season “Chicago PD” character Kevin Atwater as an example. “I think over time I’ve sat down with the character enough to really, like part of my process is to really write like the character, read like the character,” the 35-year-old actor said. “I was lucky enough to be able to over-imagine everything this character goes through. I have a background in comedy and poetry, so I keep the character fresh by writing jokes or poems as the character… for him give something to live for and goals to achieve outside of the cases he has to solve and the lives he has to save.”

When asked if the writers gave him some leeway to incorporate this additional view of the character on camera, Hawkins replied with a hesitant “sometimes.” “Most of my wiggle room lives in my own imagination. I can’t always share through text or through episodes, but that certainly helps on the side,” he said. “Then the information that the writers offer me, I consider that as well, and I combine it all, and we create something that’s quite dynamic.” Hawkins’ acting background includes drama as well as comedy, and he often uses them simultaneously. “I think comedy is a little more natural, but I’m not sure I can pick a favorite,” he said. “The way I approach each scene, I’m always looking for humor and I’m always looking for love and so I feel like I’m always doing both. For me, it sort of comes from the same place, that either I do comedy or drama. The timing is just a little bit different, but it’s coming from the same place.”

Hawkins, a native of Harvey, Illinois (which makes filming in nearby Chicago a plus), captured his first major film role in “The Express: The Ernie Davis Story,” playing the bandmate of Davis, Art Baker. He has also been featured in HBO’s “Ballers”, TBS’s “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”, MTV’s “Underemployed”, ABC’s “Detroit 1-8-7” and (HBO) Max’s “South Side”. The NBC crime drama series “Chicago PD” is entering its 11th season. Occasionally, viewers will catch a glimpse of Hawkins and other ensemble members during crossover episodes of the franchise’s other outlets, “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago Med.” Filming for the new season usually begins shortly after July 4, Hawkins said, but not this year due to the Writers Guild of America strike and the newly declared SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Based on my personal research, we have a big hill to climb before we can find a deal,” he said. “I’m loyal and optimistic that it won’t be until a few months, if that, that we’re gone. “Naturally, after the writers’ strike, it will take some time for the writers to start warming up their rooms again and starting to conceptualize stories again, so we might need a three-week buffer.”

