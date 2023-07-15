Kentucky-born hair and makeup artist speaks out on Hollywood actors’ strike





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) — A Kentucky native living as a hair and makeup artist in Los Angeles is standing firmly behind the picket line during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood. Around 160,000 Hollywood actors have gone on strike after failed union talks with major studios and streaming services. They joined more than 11,000 Writers Guild of America members who have been on strike against the same studios since early May. It is the first time that its members have stopped working on film and television productions since 1980. Rank and file union members voted 98% in favor of authorizing a strike. However, the industry as a whole is facing a major upheaval. We used to be such a big community, but we love what we do. It’s crazy business, crazy hours. We don’t eat. We don’t sleep. We just love to love doing what we do. To create content, said Kentucky native Stacy Bisel. Stacy Bisel is just an Eastern Kentucky girl living in Los Angeles. She says she grew up doing her friends’ hair and makeup for special events. So after graduating from the UK, even though she didn’t have big plans or dreams of conquering Hollywood, it was a natural choice. You know, I worked on The Gray Man, Never Have I Ever, a show called Ex-Pats that might be coming out soon, Bisel said. As a member of Local 706 Companion and the IATSE union, she says she has been out of work since March, when production began to decline. The strike affected caterers and cleaning crews. There are a lot of writers out there living like a lot of people in this country, paycheck after paycheck, Bisel said. They love what they do. They tell us stories. Truly without them, we would have nothing to watch. Bisel says it’s easy to look at people in the City of Angels and assume they’re rich. However, much of California’s economy is tied to the entertainment industry. She just wants to see everyone get what’s right in a time when streaming and artificial intelligence are entirely new players in the game. A friend of mine said, it’s like our industrial revolution. Hollywood, as you know, will no longer be Hollywood after this strike ends. It’s going to be a totally different beast on its own, Bisel said. The group is fighting for things like pensions, health contributions and extra payments when they air on streaming services. They are also wary of studios using artificial intelligence in their productions. Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

