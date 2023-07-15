Entertainment
Biden backs Hollywood actors’ strike
US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers a speech on NATO at Vilnius University in Vilnius, Lithuania, after the end of the NATO summit. 230712
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
Count President Joe Biden among the supporters of the actors’ strike in Hollywood.
“The President believes that all workers, including actors, deserve fair pay and benefits,” White House spokeswoman Robyn Patterson said in a statement Friday. “The President supports workers’ right to strike and hopes the parties can reach a mutually beneficial agreement.”
Biden, an organized labor supporter, previously backed striking members of the Writers Guild of America in May when Hollywood scribes began picketing. Biden’s support for the actors’ work stoppage comes as UPS workers prepare for a possible strike and autoworkers nationwide enter potentially contentious negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.
The White House released the statement a day after the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists called a strike following failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture Producers and of TV. With writers and actors on the picket lines, Hollywood is essentially shut down. This is the first tandem strike in the industrysince 1960. The actors began picketing Friday morning in California.
Hollywood artists are looking to improve wages, working conditions, and health and retirement benefits, as well as create safeguards for the use of artificial intelligence in future television and film productions. Additionally, the union is calling for more transparency from streaming services about viewership so that residual payouts can be made fair to those seen on linear television.
Similarly, industry writers seek higher pay and residuals, especially when it comes to streaming shows. They are also looking for new rules that will require studios to staff TV shows with a certain number of writers during a specific time period.
The guild is also asking for compensation throughout the pre-production, production, and post-production process. Writers are often expected to provide revisions or create new material without being paid. Both unions share concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in scripting.
The studios and their executives pushed back against the unions’ demands. Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC this week that he thinks the expectations of writers and actors are “just not realistic.”
California Democratic lawmakers have also backed both strikes, with U.S. Senator Alex Padilla as well as U.S. Representatives Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff all sharing statements following the announcement of the SAG-AFTRA strike in favor of pay fair labor.
