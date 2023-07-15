Reunited! Victoria Beckham ready for the Spice Girls 30th anniversary show at Glastonbury | Entertainment
Victoria Beckham would join the Spice Girls to mark their 30th anniversary.
The 49-year-old fashion designer declined to join Emma Bunton Geri Horner, Melanie C and Mel B for their 2019 tour, but she reportedly “brought ideas to the table” for their 2024 celebrations.
The quintet’s anniversary plans are expected to include a headlining performance at Glastonbury and a one-off documentary featuring never-before-seen footage, but they won’t be returning to the recording studio.
A source told The Sun newspaper: “For the past few years, the Spice Girls have always operated day-to-day as four but, for the first time in a long time, Victoria is now taking part and is happy to celebrate a historic 30 anniversary. . years of female power.
“Their schedules are quite manic, so it’s hard to get them all together in one room at all times. But in the last six months there have been more five-way contacts than at any time since the 2012 Olympics.
Victoria turns 50 next year, and the girls turning 30 seem like two birthdays too good to miss.
There will be no new music, and Victoria is adamant that she doesn’t want to perform live except for an incredibly exciting one-off opportunity.
The band have been in talks to headline Glastonbury and it would fit Victoria’s cool aesthetic. And, certainly, my husband David and their four children would love it.
The girls discussed a documentary that would show never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage as well as interviews from today. All five are on board to mark 30 years in one way or another. It’s very exciting.
Last month, Mel C performed a solo set at Glastonbury and admitted she and the rest of the band were keen to perform at the festival as well.
She said: All the Spice Girls would love to play Glasto, that’s the truth.
Like I said to the audience, doing some Spice Girls songs, a little warm-up for next year?
Victoria last performed with the band at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.
