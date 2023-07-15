What to know about soap operas, game shows, the Emmys

The 160,000-member Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike has all but brought Hollywood to a standstill: production on most TV series and scripted movies that have not yet been halted by A 10-week-old writers’ strike was called off Thursday night and the cast hit the picket lines on Friday.

This followed a standoff with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a group that represents 12 media conglomerates in negotiations over employment contracts, which expired on June 30.

It’s the first time since 1960 that both unions have gone on strike simultaneously, and SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”) told USA TODAY that the members are in it for the long haul. “It’s major. But we also see that we have no future and no livelihood unless we take this step.”

Many shows are still in preparation, and films are produced even further in advance. Streamers like Netflix are operating with longer timelines and won’t feel the pain until late this year or early 2024. We answer your burning questions about the Hollywood strikes affecting your favorite TV shows.

Will I survive without ‘Survivor’?

You won’t have to. Reality TV shows, from CBS mainstays to NBC’s “The Voice,” are unaffected by the strike. That’s why broadcast networks have already covered their fall schedules with it, in response to the writers’ strike. Additionally, several including “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” have already completed production for their upcoming seasons. NBC will continue to air “America’s Got Talent” and ABC is set to unveil its new “Golden Bachelor,” featuring the 71-year-old contestant, in September. But other shows that rely on celebrities, such as Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” could be crippled if the SAG members among them feel pressured to stay away.

Are TV news presenters on strike?

Although many are members of SAG-AFTRA, their work is covered by the union’s News & Broadcast division and is not part of the industrial action that affects television and theater workers. The same goes for the show “Today”, “The View” and other adjacent news programs.

What happens to late night talk shows and “SNL”?

Nothing; they are already dark. Major shows, from NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” to CBS’s “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and HBO’s “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” were shut down on May 2 by the writers’ strike. The two labor actions should be settled for them to resume production, especially since the actors most talk shows rely on to promote their new projects are expressly prohibited from doing so. During the last writers’ strike, in 2007-08, late-night hosts finally came back with unscripted monologues, but there’s no indication that will happen soon.

Are the actors of the daytime soap on strike?

No. Although they are members of SAG-AFTRA, the stars of the remaining four daytime soap operas (“General Hospital,” “The Young and the Restless,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “Days of Our Lives”) fall under another contract, the same one that covers shows like “Good Morning America” ​​and “The View.” Deadline reports that the non-union writers continue to produce scriptsso year-round series are expected to remain in production.

Will my favorite game shows continue?

It depends. Some, like “Jeopardy!”, employ WGA members, so new seasons this fall will either be delayed until the writers’ strike is settled or use non-union writers, even if Ken Jennings can work. But shows hosted by or featuring actors, like ABC’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” or Elizabeth Banks’ “Press Your Luck,” could have tougher times, network executives say. Even though SAG members are technically allowed to work on these shows, they may not want to risk the union’s wrath, or simply opt out in sympathy with their striking brethren. This situation remains fluid. Another caveat: These shows are often taped well in advance, so networks have banked episodes or full seasons of some.

Emmy nominations just dropped. Will the awards still take place?

Not soon. While the TV Academy stuck to its scheduled Sept. 18 TV show with Fox announcing the nominations on Wednesday, no one expects that date to stick. Although the Tony Awards won a waiver from the WGA to continue in June, the walkout for screenwriters and TV actors will be delay the ceremony, at least until November and possibly January, when he would vie with the Golden Globes and other award shows for attention. Under strike rules released Thursday by SAG-AFTRA, actors are prohibited from campaigning for the Emmys at events, in interviews or even on social media. The final vote was to take place in mid-August.

Are British actors in SAG?

UK performers belong to another union, Equity, and other international performers are also members of other guilds. Equity, in a statement posted on its website, said “stands squarely behind our sister union“, but British actors will continue to work. This means that American shows that employ them, including HBO’s “Game of Thrones” spin-off “House of the Dragon”, stay in production. Expect networks and streamers to ramp up production (and promotion) of international shows as the pipeline of made-in-the-US products dries up.

What about actors in Broadway shows?

Appearances by union members at Broadway shows are unaffected by the strike, so theatrical performances can continue uninterrupted. This means that Ben Platt (“Parade”) and Sean Hayes (“Goodnight, Oscar”), among others, can continue playing.

