SAG Strike: Actors Join Writers in Historic Hollywood Standoff

A historic Hollywood shutdown came Friday with fiery chants, sweltering weather and a disappointing show of A-list stars as TV and film actors hit the picket lines in Los Angeles and New York , joining their writing counterparts in a massive mobilization against major production studios after contract talks collapsed earlier this week.

From the Paramount offices in Times Square to the Netflix grounds on Sunset Boulevard, Crowds of strikers took to the streets waving protest signs and chanting songs in solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which represents 160,000 members. High-profile players were largely absent on the first day of the double strike, with many choosing to voice their grievances and support on social media. Some of the Hollywood names spotted on the picket lines included Susan Sarandon, Jason Sudeikis, Mandy Moore, Sanaa Lathan, Anthony Rapp, Uzo Aduba, Kendrick Sampson and Merritt Wever.

Outside Netflix’s Los Angeles office, the picketing came to a head when SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher arrived with other union leaders. Crowds began chanting Thats our president, SAG-AFTRA strong, and The jig is up a reference to the searing remarks the Nanny star made to the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), the bargaining group representing the major studios.

Screen Actors Guild President Fran Drescher arrived on the picket line in Los Angeles to cheers from the crowd. (Video: Lindsey Underwood/The Washington Post)

The actors on strike join the 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which left the sets in early May, in a Hollywood stalemate that is dramatically worsening a labor crisis in the industry and likely shutting down nearly all of the remaining film projects that were in production. It’s the first time Hollywood writers and actors have simultaneously held back their work in 63 years.

From the picket line at 888 Broadway in New York, Sarandon told the Washington Post they had no choice but to strike. The AMPTP doesn’t even address our primary concerns, Sarandon said.

The AMPTP blamed the actors’ union for not reaching an agreement. SAG-AFTRA rejected our offer of historic salary and residual increases, dramatically higher caps on pension and health contributions, hearing protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI that protects actors’ digital likenesses and more, AMPTP spokesman Scott Rowe said Thursday.

SAG-AFTRA has many of the same grievances as the WGA, which revolve around technological advancements that have radically altered the industry, namely the rise of streaming services and the emergence of artificial intelligence. They demand regulated use of technology, higher wages and better health, pension and retirement benefits.

How long will SAG actors go on strike? Months, maybe.

In Times Square, the infamous Naked Cowboy neighborhoods marched with about 100 protesters. His SAG card was stuck to his guitar and he strummed along singing that New York is a union town.

I’ve been in three movies, and I’m going to be a movie star. So it’s important for me to be here. He expressed his gratitude for his signature ensemble in the heat.

As members of the general public merged with high-profile stars at the protest site, a few star moments inevitably occurred: screaming teenagers (and some dads) captured video of Sudeikis from inside the FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center, while the Ted Lasso actor picketed outside with actor Corey Stoll and comedian Alex Edelman.

Rapp, the actor best known for originating the role of Mark in Rent, picketed with her husband and their 7-month-old son, Rai, outside the Broadway offices of Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix, where strikers faced 88-degree wet weather. and occasional showers. His frustration with the studios was palpable. They didn’t even sit across from us as the final days of trading drew to a close, he said. They canceled the meeting. Wouldn’t even have a sidebar. Would not commit to working on a deal.

Studios talk to shareholders about record profits, added Rapp. Didn’t talk about wanting it all. We want a fair share, to be shared among the people who did the work.

On Friday, other strikers echoed similar concerns about wages.

From the picket line in New York, Better Call Saul actress Julie Ann Emery cited the ways technology has contributed to declining wages, saying her salary has dropped with each iteration of the technology.

During a picket in New York on July 14, “Better Call Saul” actress Julie Ann Emery said her salary had gone down “with every iteration of technology.” (Video: Joyce Koh/The Washington Post)

Experts say streaming shows come with structural changes, including shorter seasons, that leave writers and actors with less pay. It has also spurred the decline in residuals that financial compensation artists receive based on the amount of viewing of their work while studios post immense profits with bullish outlook as evidenced by the lavish executive compensation of company, according to the SAG-AFTRA website.

Lathan and Aduba picketed Warner Bros. in Burbank, where temperatures soared to 98 degrees.

At least when you were working back then you saw residuals and could pay your bills. I think I got my SAG card doing a Secret deodorant commercial, said Lathan, known for starring roles in Love & Basketball and The Best Man. She added, I was able to pay my rent at the time for an entire year, when I was still a struggling actor going out for auditions. That would never happen today.

Aduba, who is pregnant, carried a sign that read Picketing for 2.

It shouldn’t be the norm or the status quo for someone to have a job, work and still be unable to pay their rent, she said.

The strikes come as studio executives look ahead to a strong summer at the box office with Barbie and Oppenheimer’s double release next Friday widely expected to be the biggest movie weekend of the year. Stars of Christopher Nolan’s nuclear weapons drama including Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey, Jr. left the film’s red carpet premiere in London after news of the cast strike . And its New York premiere, scheduled for Monday, was canceled, indicating further ripple effects from the industry shutdown.

SAG-AFTRA strikers must leave the sets of their movies and TV shows, and they are also prohibited from promoting their work, which could have a major impact on film festivals, upcoming releases and performances. award campaigns. That leaves Hollywood at an inflection point that could define it for decades to come.

Samantha Chery, Lindsey Underwood, Anne Branigin, Justine McDaniel and Tamia Fowlkes contributed to this report.