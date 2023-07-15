AI concerns have spread from the UN and OECD to Hollywood

<>

promotional work on the Barbie The film is among the casualties of Hollywood’s first industry-wide shutdown since 1960, with actor compensation for digital artificial intelligence doubling as one of the main sticking points in talks with studio and film bosses. streaming.

The strike is so far the most visible sign of discontent among workers alarmed by the relentless rise of AI. This follows a week of warnings from US regulators at the OECD and the United Nations about its potential side effects.

The Federal Trade Commission yesterday launched a wide-ranging investigation into ChatGPT maker Open AI to determine whether people were harmed by chatbots creating false information and to investigate privacy and privacy breaches. data security.

The OECD on Tuesday called on its member states to prepare for the negative side effects of the mass adoption of AI in the workplace. The potential benefits, such as greater job satisfaction and productivity gains, had to be weighed against the downsides, especially for traditionally high-skilled occupations, he said.

Big Tech is moving fast to capitalize on developments. Meta, which is striving to catch up with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google, announced yesterday that it will release a commercial version of its AI model, allowing start-ups and enterprises to build custom software on top of technology. .

The promise of AI has also revitalized venture capital activity in Silicon Valley. In recent weeks, software group Databricks bought generative AI startup MosaicML for $1.3 billion, Thomson Reuters paid $650 million for AI group legal services Casetext, Robinhood bought the startup X1 credit card startup for $95 million and financial automation company Ramp acquired Cohere.io, a startup with an AI-powered customer support tool.

So far, much of the hype around AI, especially the generative kind, has focused on the fun aspects. For example, you can listen here to how the FT music critic used it to create a fake Tom Waits-style original song (spoiler alert: that’s pretty bad).

For Unesco, the scientific and cultural organization of the UN, the implications are much darker. He weighed in on Wednesday, arguing that AI-based neurotechnology, which links computers to the brain, was advancing so fast it threatened human rights and needed global regulation.

The promise, said Gabriela Ramos, assistant director-general for social and human sciences, can come at a high cost in terms of human rights and fundamental freedoms, if broken. Neurotechnology can affect our identity, autonomy, privacy, feelings, behaviors and general well-being.

What, I wonder, would Barbie do with all of this?

What you need to know: the economy of the UK and Europe

British public finances are in a very risky position, with public debt expected to reach 310% of GDP in 50 years, the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned. THE economy fell in May as an additional public holiday suppressed activity, but the 0.1% drop was lower than economists had expected.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak backed pay rises for public sector workers of around 6.5 percent, but only after ministers were told to find major savings in their budgets.

New research shows how Cities of England are recovering from the pandemic faster than rural areas.

British Estate Agents are at their darkest since 2009 as soaring mortgage rates hit the market, according to a new survey. The housing affordability crisis has widened the gap between those who have and those who have not, says John Burn-Murdoch. The number of rental units has reached its lowest level in 14 years.

THE eurozone the trade deficit almost disappeared in May, as falling energy prices reduced the value of imports while car and food exports rebounded.

Germany outlined plans for a tougher approach to China, focusing on de-risking the relationship with its biggest trading partner. A parliamentary report in the UK said the government was not responding to Chinese spying.

What you need to know: the global economy

China is struggling to revive its struggling real estate market, but aid to developers is not translating into investor confidence or higher sales. The country’s exports in June suffered their biggest year-on-year decline since the start of the pandemic, adding to concerns about economic growth. Here is our new explainer explaining why China is on the verge of deflation.

Part two of our series on how the United States is rewriting the rules of the Mondial economy examines other countries’ attempts to follow Washington’s newfound love for subsidies.

Africa editor David Pilling compares the chances of recovery for the two largest economies south of the Sahara. For South Africa, things are likely to get worse before they get better. In Nigeriathere is hope that things may start to look up first, he writes.

Australia picked a new central bank chief after a backlash against its interest rate tightening cycle last year. The first tasks of Michele Bullock, the first female governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, are to implement a series of reforms and bring inflation under control.

Agricultural robots are set for a new period of growth as labor costs rise. Their growing abilities make possible a more tailored, plant-by-plant cultivation approach that can minimize inputs such as water and agrochemicals. Find out more in our special report: Sustainable Food and Agriculture.

Need to know: company

The US drug regulator has approved the country’s first-ever over-the-counter drug contraceptive pill, marking a significant development in a national battle over reproductive rights. Opill, made by Irish-American pharmaceutical group Perrigo, will be available in pharmacies, convenience stores, grocery stores and online.

More misery is in store for European air passengers this summer. Staff shortages in air traffic control and congested skies caused by war in Europe are expected to disrupt timetables while London Gatwick Airport is hit by a walkout over wages.

Still, global airlines are hoping for a better summer than last year after spending to build operational resilience. A carrier who is not too worried is Delta Airlineswhich recorded the highest revenues and profits in its history and a 65% increase in sales of transatlantic flights. Cathay Pacific is also experiencing a post-pandemic rebound.

Cornwall hopes to become a hub for UK production of lithium, a key component in electric car batteries. Success rests on a handful of developers battling to secure capital.

Scientific report

Scientists are about to declare the Anthropocene epoch, or the moment when the influence of humanity on the geology of the Earth became irreversible. Columnist Camilla Cavendish says this is our final climate warning.

The World Health Organization has classified aspartamean artificial sweetener commonly found in soft drinks as a potential carcinogen, raising the risk of a consumer backlash against industry giants such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.

Commentator Anjana Ahuja says that deep sea is in danger of turning into an invisible Wild West after a UN-set deadline for finalizing regulations on mining in international waters expired without agreement. Countries now have the green light to apply for mining licenses in search of minerals linked to the green energy transition. British MPs have called for a pause to protect biodiversity.

UK space policy needs stronger leadership and better coordination if the country is to thrive in the rapidly growing market for small satellites, according to a parliamentary report. Efforts to set up Western Europe’s first commercial launch facilities have been hampered by poor collaboration between regulators, he said.

Something for the weekend

Some good news

The UN said AIDS could end by 2030 as it released a new report describing the path of elimination.

<>

