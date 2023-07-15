Entertainment
“I know the fans are expecting a lot but…”
Sonam Bajwa is one of the most talented actresses in the Punjabi film industry. The beauty never hesitates to mesmerize her fans with her divine good looks and amazing acting skills. The actress started her acting career with the movie, Good luck. And since then, she has never looked back. Sonam was last seen in the movie, Continue Jatta 3 alongside Gippy Grewal. And according to reports, the movie is poised to make a 50 crore mark at the box office. Although Sonam is a famous name in the Punjabi film industry, she has yet to make her Bollywood debut. And recently the actress spoke about the same thing.
Sonam Bajwa shared that she didn’t want to make a hasty decision by joining Bollywood right away
In her last chat with News 18, Sonam Bajwa shared that she had received many offers from Bollywood but did not want to make a rushed decision. She also said she didn’t want to disappoint her Punjabi audience. Sharing why she is not joining Bollywood right away, Sonam mentioned:
“I’ve been offered offers, but it will come when the time is right. I don’t want to do things here just because I should. I want to do something very, very nice because I also represent the film industry Punjabi. So, I know my fans expect a lot from me and I want to do them justice when I arrive as a Punjabi film actor.
Sonam Bajwa revealed that she was waiting for the right movie to make her Bollywood debut with
Later in the interview, Sonam revealed that sometimes the offers she receives don’t work out because of the date issues. The actress also mentioned that she was waiting for the right movie for her Bollywood debut as she is an actress and wants to do very good and remarkable roles. Elaborating further on the same, Sonam said:
“I met people here, but sometimes the movies they brought me didn’t work out because of the dates. At other times, I felt like it wasn’t the right movie to debut at. Bollywood. I’m an actor who wants to do really good work and roles, whether it’s in Hindi, Punjabi or in the southern film industry.”
Sonam Bajwa shared her experience of the US concert tour, The animators
For the uninitiated, Sonam Bajwa in March 2023 joined Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana, and others for the US concert tour, The Animators. Now talking about her experience in the same interview, Sonam shared that it was a wonderful opportunity. The actress also mentioned why the concert tour was so special to her. Sonam revealed that she had a wonderful time with everyone, made lots of friends and got to know them personally. The actress also mentioned that the North America tour is actually just the start, and they have other projects going on in India and other countries, and she is thrilled about the same. .
When Sonam Bajwa revealed how she got kicked out of a Bollywood movie
A few months ago, Sonam Bajwa, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, revealed how discouraged she was when one of the songs with her performance was removed from a Bollywood movie. For the uninformed, Sonam was ready to appear in the song, Sip Sip 2.0 in Varun Dhawan’s film, 3D street dancer in 2020. However, speaking about her feelings in much the same way the actress shared that earlier, she wasn’t sure if she would say yes or no to the song, but when the whole team got it contacted, she said yes, but when the song was cut from the film, she felt really bad.
What do you think of Sonam Bajwa’s latest revelations? Let us know.
