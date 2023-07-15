Movie stars join picket lines to fight for Hollywood’s future

LOS ANGELES (AP) Star Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson and other major movie and TV actors joined the picket lines alongside screenwriters on Friday in the first full day of a walkout that is became Hollywood the biggest labor struggle in decades.

One day after the argument stopped production In the entertainment industry, Sudeikis was part of the picket lines outside NBC in New York demanding progress after failed contract talks with studios and streaming services. Dawson, star of the movie Rent and the Star Wars TV series Ahsoka, joined the pickets outside Warner Bros. Studios. in Burbank, California.

Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin marched with chanting protesters outside the Netflix offices in Hollywood. Also on Netflix were Titanic and Unforgiven actor Frances Fisher and The Nanny star Fran Drescher, who is president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The cast’s arrival energized the picket lines outside Netflix, where music blared and the sidewalks were filled with protesters.

Elsewhere, Once Upon a Time actor Ginnifer Goodwin stood with protesters at Paramount Pictures.

The famous faces of Oscar And Emmys the winners will likely be seen with some regularity on the picket lines in New York and Los Angeles, adding star power to protests outside studios and company offices.

The walkout is the first double-barreled strike by actors and screenwriters over six decades.

In recent weeks, many actors have shown their solidarity with the 11,500 writers, who walked off the job in May. On Thursday, 65,000 members of the actors’ union officially joined them on strike.

Both guilds have similar issues with studios and streaming services. They fear that contracts will follow inflation and that residual payments, which compensate creators and actors for the use of their material beyond the original airing, such as in reruns or on streaming services. The unions also want to put in place safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence mimicking their work in film and television.

Numerous pickets have targeted Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, who said Wednesday that the damage the strikes would do to the entertainment economy was a disgrace.

I think when Bob Iger talks about shame, he has to remember that in 1980 CEOs like him earned 30 times what their lowest worker earned, said actor Sean Gunn, who starred in Guardians of the Galaxy, outside of Netflix. .

Now Iger earns 400 times what his lowest worker is. And I think that’s too bad, Bob. And maybe you should look in the mirror and ask yourself why?

No discussion is scheduled and no end in sight for the work stoppage. It’s the first time the two guilds have left the sets since 1960, when then-actor Ronald Reagan was the leader of the SAGs.

What we gained in 1960 were our health and pension plans and the existence of residuals. It was the biggest strike in the history of the LA union, and now we were on strike together again, and honestly, this strike is even bigger, said Adam Conover, host of the Adam Ruins television series Everything and a member of the Writers Guild bargaining committee. Netflix. were going to win. If you gain ground like us, after about 70 days on strike, you will win.

Conover was one of many picketers, including Sudeikis, who are members of both unions.

The Alliance of Film and TV Producers, which represents employers including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others, lamented the walkout, saying it will hurt thousands of workers in industries that support film production and television.

The actors’ strike will affect more than filming. Stars will no longer be allowed to promote their work via red carpet premieres or personal appearances. They cannot campaign for the Emmy Awards or participate in auditions or rehearsals.

The strike has triggered cancellations of red carpet events scheduled for next week for Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaa and Nicole Kidman, and Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer.

A Haunted Mansion premiere at Disneyland on Saturday was supposed to go ahead as planned, but no actors were on hand to promote the film.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said it’s clear the entertainment industry is at a historic inflection point. She urged all parties to work around the clock until an agreement is reached.

It affects us all and is essential to our overall economy, Bass said in a statement.

The writers’ strike had already halted much of the TV production, and the actors joining them immediately caused many major films to halt filming, including Deadpool 3, Gladiator 2 and the eighth installment of Tom Cruises Mission Impossible series. . All are slated for release next year.

The writers’ strike also shut down late-night talk shows and Saturday Night Live, as well as several scripted shows that either had their writers’ rooms or production paused, including Stranger Things on Netflix, Hacks on Max and Family Guy on Fox. Many more are sure to follow now that the performers have also been taken down.

