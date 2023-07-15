Which productions are concerned? DW 14/07/2023





The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union representing approximately 160,000 film and television actors and media personalities in Hollywood and around the world, has announced that it is officially joining the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines as of midnight Thursday. Hollywood screenwriters have been on strike since early May. The historic double strike brought an end to the American television and film industry. The last time the two unions went on strike simultaneously was in 1960, when actor and future US President Ronald Reagan led the protests. The unions’ demands include the establishment of a system of residual payments from streaming platforms, as well as protections against the use of content generated by artificial intelligence. How the Strike Affects Movie and TV Fans TV shows that have already been affected by the writers’ strike include ‘Andor’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Last of Us’, ‘Yellowjackets’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ and ‘The Mandalorian’. “. as well as late night shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. Movie and TV projects that have already wrapped filming and are now in post-production aren’t directly affected, but other productions have already postponed their release dates, including the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ sequel. and Disney’s “Blade” remake, whose scripts weren’t completed before the writers’ strike. The Marvel movie ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ reportedly wrapped filming just before the actors’ strike began, although reshoots are often part of the production process for these films, which is why the release date has already been announced. been postponed. Filming on the third installment of the popular ‘Deadpool’ series, starring Ryan Reynolds, has also halted Image: Twentieth Century Fox/dpa/picture alliance Other highly anticipated film productions forced to pause due to the strike include Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice 2′, Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool 3’, Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator 2’, the martial arts sequel “Mortal Kombat 2,” the Tom Cruise action movie “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two,” and “Paddington in Peru,” the third film in the beloved Paddington Bear franchise. Many other projects have been affected by the walkout, including international film and television productions with American stars. More red carpet appearances Under strike rules, actors not only must stop all production work, from auditions to filming, but they are also prohibited from promoting their work on podcasts or at premieres. The cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ left the film’s London premiere early on Thursday, hours before the actors’ strike officially began. Next week’s other big release, ‘Barbie’, had its UK premiere on Wednesday, where star Margot Robbie said on the red carpet that she “absolutely” supports the strike. Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh briefly appeared at the July 13 premiere of “Oppenheimer” but left early Image: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/picture alliance The promotion ban will also impact San Diego Comic-Con, and red carpets at upcoming film festivals in Venice and Toronto won’t have the glitz of Hollywood stars. The Emmy Awards, which announced their nominations on Thursday, are considering rescheduling their ceremony to September 18. How long will the strike last? Nobody knows how long it will take for actors’ and screenwriters’ unions to strike a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association representing Hollywood studios and streaming platforms in collective bargaining with producers. entertainment industry unions. A previous writers’ strike in 2007 lasted 100 days, until 2008. The longest writers’ guild strike, in 1988, lasted 153 days. The last time the actors union staged a major walkout was in 1980 and it lasted over three months. Experts believe this latest fight could last for months. Edited by: Brenda Haas

