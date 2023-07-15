Entertainment
Cut! The sequels of “Gladiator”, “Deadpool”, “Mission Impossible” interrupted by the Hollywood strike
Hollywood’s most anticipated films, from “Gladiator 2” to the eighth “Mission Impossible,” as well as streaming favorites like “Outer Banks” and “Stranger Things,” have gone black.
Productions halted on sets across the United States and around the world on Friday, a day after the union protecting Hollywood’s biggest names the Screen Actors Guild voted to join their striking Writers Guild brethren in their battle against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios and streamers.
The work stoppage quieted swordplay for the filming of ‘Gladiator 2’ in Malta and pushed back plans for the eighth and final installment of Tom Cruise’s mega-franchise, which had its world premiere of ‘Gladiator 2’. Mission: Impossible Dead ReckoningPart One” on Wednesday.
Marvel’s latest ‘Deadpool’ also screamed cut – two days later Blake Lively took her three children to England to watch husband Ryan Reynolds put on the superhero costume.
Closer to home, “Juror #2” — the Clint Eastwood-directed legal drama about a juror who begins to suspect he may have caused the victim’s death — has ceased production in Savannah, Georgia. the 93-year-old star.
Universal’s two-part film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked” has gone dark, The Wrap reported. The film, starring Ariana Grande as Glinda, is set to hit theaters Christmas 2024.
“Twisters” — an update to the 1996 film “Twister,” which follows a pair of storm chasers — stopped filming until the strike-induced storm passed, according to The Wrap.
On the small screen, streaming hit “Outer Banks” has stopped filming its fourth season in Charleston, SC, according to Post and courier. Other suspended Netflix shows were the eighth and final season of “Big Mouth” and season 6 of “Cobra Kai,” as well as Marvel’s vampire reboot pre-production “Blade,” and the upcoming episode of “ Stranger Things”. ”
The teams behind the long-running animated TV sitcoms “Family Guy” and “American Dad” are also said to have walked off the job.
All of the late-night TV hosts — Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers — pulled their punchlines.
In total, more than 160,000 Hollywood workers represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who went on strike May 2nd. Unions are demanding better-paying contracts that better protect workers in the entertainment industry from the changes brought about by streaming and emerging technologies.
The studios, however, are said to be digging in for a long fight. A leader said Deadline they will “allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and homes.”
Bigwigs believe that by October most writers will run out of money after five months on the picket line and without work, the newspaper reported.
“Not Halloween specifically, but late October, of course, that’s the intention,” a prominent producer close to AMPTP told Deadline.
At that point, studios and streamers think they’ll be able to make whatever deal they want, as cash-strapped workers will be desperate to start getting paychecks again.
Meanwhile, the stars of HBO’s hugely popular ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel won’t be hitting the picket lines. The second season of “House of the Dragon” remained in production as the cast is made up mostly of British actors working under contracts governed by local union Equity, Variety reported.
Members represented by Equity – despite being SAG-AFTRA’s sister union – are not legally allowed to strike in solidarity with the US union, according to the outlet.
HBO’s “Industry” and Max’s “Dune” spin-off series, “Dune: The Sisterhood,” would also run under the rules of equity.
Luckily for theaters, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have already wrapped and are expected to gross millions of dollars when they hit the box office simultaneously on July 21.
The premiere of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming three-hour biographical thriller took place on Thursday, and its star-studded cast – which includes Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Matt Damon – were in attendance.
Yet, shortly after SAG-AFTRA announced its decision to join the WGA strike, the cast left the event.
“Unfortunately they have left to write their picket signs for what we believe is an impending SAG strike,” Nolan said at the UK premiere, according to Forbes.
Movies could be the last revenue from theaters for a while.
The industry hasn’t seen this type of shutdown since COVID, and there hasn’t been a strike on this scale since the last WGA strike 15 years ago.
|
