Succession star Brian Cox says Hollywood strike could last until the end of 2023 and actors may have to ‘come to the brink’ | Ents & Arts News

Succession star Brian Cox has told Sky News the strike by Hollywood actors could get “very nasty” and may not be resolved until the end of the year.

The industry looks set to shut down after the actors have decided to join an existing walkout by writers.

That means many hit TV shows and movies will have to stop production, while actors will also stop promoting movies they’ve already made.

Cox told Sky News: “It’s a situation that could get very, very nasty. It could go on for a while. They’ll take us to the brink and we’ll probably have to go to the brink.

“So it may not be resolved…until the end of the year.”

The strike is over wages, conditions and concerns about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) – something Cox compared to the “boogeyman”.

Cox, 77, known to millions for his role as media mogul Logan Roy, said the technology could lead to lower standards.

He said the strike was mainly to support Hollywood writers because without them “we have nothing… That’s why we have shows like White Lotus, like Succession…”

The screenwriters were on strike for a few monthsseeking concessions such as a higher minimum wage.

The Screen Actors’ Guild’s decision to join them means it’s the first time in 63 years that the two have come out at the same time.

An estimated 160,000 performers – many of them low-level actors – are expected to participate – with no end date set.

Cox said one of the main reasons actors go on strike is the residual payments they receive when shows and movies are repeated.

That’s a particular concern given the growth of streaming services, which pay less for residuals than broadcast TV, and where many shows are constantly available for repeat viewing.

Cox said the system “failed quickly” and that these payments were vital to fund actors’ health care.

“If our residuals go down, that means our health insurance won’t be satisfied,” Cox said.

He added: “In a way, the streaming services shot themselves in the foot because they said ‘oh, we’re doing great on that front.’

“And when we called them to task and said ‘what about our residuals, what about our money? “, Everything closes and … you know, it’s not going to happen.”

With AI now able to convincingly mimic the looks and voices of actors – a theme taken to extremes in a recent Black Mirror episode – stars are concerned about the unauthorized use of their image.

This is another of the reasons why they decided to reduce their tools.

Stars such as Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves are among those who have been the subject of widely publicized “deepfakes”.

“One of the problems is that we really don’t know enough,” Cox told Sky News.

“We don’t know to what extent [AI] can work. He’s the boogeyman, he really is the boogeyman.”

Cox added that it would be “unacceptable” if streaming services used AI to generate entire shows, saying “there would never be an original voice” and “the standard immediately drops”.