REVIEW: SummerStage replicates tradition with Fiddler on the Roof





ROME- For years, the people behind Rome’s SummerStage have offered two live shows every summer presented by members of the community at Rome’s historic Capitol Theater. After a pandemic-induced delay and summers with only one show or abbreviations, SummerStage is finally able to deliver two shows in one summer — and it feels like the return of a tradition. Tradition is indeed the key word with the show opening this weekend, the beloved work “Fiddler on the Roof”. The show has maintained its status as an audience and company favorite for almost 60 years, and the company behind this production of the timeless show has very obviously created a band among them that brings the show to life. The production does a great job right from the start, pulling you into the setting of the show, which is the Jewish village of Anatevka in the early 20th century. The company takes to the stage in carefully crafted costumes, filling a set that evokes that same small-town feel. The staging of these large numbers draws attention to everyone involved as you soak up the atmosphere of the village that you can see with your eyes, hear with your ears, and feel with the rest of your senses. There is a real life in this company which invites you into its universe which comes alive on stage. Everyone has such a natural rapport with each other and moves so easily on stage that you feel like they’ve been a community for more than a few months. This extends to the main performances which all do their job very well. This is the story of a family within a larger community, and every cast member exists within that community and that family. What’s most impressive about this company is how easily they fit into this family, a family they credibly feel all the time. Each feels like parent, child, friend, lover, to each other, regardless of the relationship they each have to share in the source material. Their relationships with each other are key to buying the show as a whole, and the bond between all the performers is palpable. Also noteworthy via the program is the credit given to original director and choreographer Jerome Robbins, followed by credits for choreographing and directing this show to Patrick St. Thomas and Peter Loftus, respectively, each of whom specified that they “reproduced” the original direction. and choreography by Robbins. Which says a lot about the production you’re going to get: a reproduction of the original show you know and love, played with the love of that iconic original with a company that feels deeply in tune with each other. Fiddler on the Roof premieres tonight (Friday July 14) and Saturday July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome Capitol Theatre, 220 W. Dominick St. SummerStage will also present its second show of the summer, “The Little Mermaid,” beginning on Thursday, August 3.

