Entertainment
Hollywood Shutdown: A Closer Look at the Entertainment Industry’s Immediate Impact as Actors Join Striking Writers
It’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have gone on strike at the same time since 1960.
Friday, July 14, 2023 2:42 p.m.
ANGELS — Hollywood production will halt as actors join writers on picket lines in what will be the first joint strike for more than six decades.
The shutdown is set to have a ripple effect on the entertainment industry.
CableTV.com consumer trends reporter Alex Kerai said the networks have already revised their fall TV lineups. Kerai predicts that streaming companies will start running out of content by the end of the year.
But the impact is much greater. The halt in production means that everyone who depends on it will lose their jobs, such as hairdressers and make-up artists.
“This is going to impact the entire economy of Los Angeles, but also the world,” Kerai said.
Kerai said there was hope that having actors and writers on the picket lines at the same time would lead to a faster resolution.
“You have so many more people on strike, so many more productions are going to be shut down, so many more livelihoods are going to be affected,” Kerai said.
It’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have gone on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of the actors’ guild.
Leaders of the Hollywood actors union, SAG-AFTRA, voted on Thursday to join the striking screenwriters.
Members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since their own talks broke down and their contract expired on May 2. The shutdown showed no signs of a solution, with no negotiations even being planned.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc11.com/hollywood-sag-aftra-actors-strike-strikes-shutdown/13500351/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After Zelenskyy, Boris Johnson fumes over NATO’s reluctance to grant Ukraine membership
- ‘Inherently unsustainable’ disposable e-cigarettes should be banned in UK, local council says | british news
- Hollywood Shutdown: A Closer Look at the Entertainment Industry’s Immediate Impact as Actors Join Striking Writers
- Sudan crisis explained
- Why Defense Secy. US defends sending cluster bombs to Ukraine
- Advice on aspartame unchanged despite questions over whether it causes cancer – BBC News
- REVIEW: SummerStage replicates tradition with Fiddler on the Roof
- In the land of football, a cricket oasis is rising outside Houston
- Fashion show in Washington showcases Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage
- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks at the Columbia Post School
- Turkey’s Erdogan says he is ready to welcome Putin in August
- What was Elon Musk doing during the 25-minute ‘meeting’ with Anwar?