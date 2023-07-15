Hollywood Shutdown: A Closer Look at the Entertainment Industry’s Immediate Impact as Actors Join Striking Writers

It’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have gone on strike at the same time since 1960.

ANGELS — Hollywood production will halt as actors join writers on picket lines in what will be the first joint strike for more than six decades.

The shutdown is set to have a ripple effect on the entertainment industry.

CableTV.com consumer trends reporter Alex Kerai said the networks have already revised their fall TV lineups. Kerai predicts that streaming companies will start running out of content by the end of the year.

But the impact is much greater. The halt in production means that everyone who depends on it will lose their jobs, such as hairdressers and make-up artists.

“This is going to impact the entire economy of Los Angeles, but also the world,” Kerai said.

Kerai said there was hope that having actors and writers on the picket lines at the same time would lead to a faster resolution.

“You have so many more people on strike, so many more productions are going to be shut down, so many more livelihoods are going to be affected,” Kerai said.

It’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have gone on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of the actors’ guild.

Leaders of the Hollywood actors union, SAG-AFTRA, voted on Thursday to join the striking screenwriters.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since their own talks broke down and their contract expired on May 2. The shutdown showed no signs of a solution, with no negotiations even being planned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.