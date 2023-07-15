Kevin Costner Wins Victory in Latest Divorce Litigation | Entertainment
Kevin Costner’s ex-wife was banned from taking furniture and furnishings from their family home without the actor’s permission.
The ‘Bodyguard’ actor split from Christine Baumgartner in May and they’ve been locked in a bitter row ever since, with the latest development in their divorce seeing the 68-year-old star file a lawsuit alleging the handbag designer of 49-year-old had taken his property “without knowledge or consent”.
And in response, TMZ reports that a judge issued a ruling Friday (7/14/23) in which he granted Christine permission to remove all of her clothing, toiletries, handbags and jewelry when she leaves their compound. beach at the end of the month, but she can’t take anything else without getting along with Kevin.
Among the stipulated things that she cannot take without permission are furniture, artwork, appliances, furnishings, or any other items in their storage unit.
The ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor is reportedly determined to honor the prenup they both signed before they tied the knot in 2004 and is frustrated that his ex-wife and her legal team are repeatedly challenging the document .
In her complaint, the ‘Yellowstone’ star claims Christine bought personal items and took money with credit cards from staff who run the family home, and he believes she engineered the plan before filing for divorce in May.
He said in the papers that Christine has shown a disturbing propensity over the past few months, before and after the separation, to take property from (Kevins) without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.
The papers, which were filed on Thursday (7/13/23), also alleged that Christine paid a Los Angeles criminal defense attorney $25,000 out of her husband’s property funds without his knowledge and bought an expensive vehicle months before their separation.
Christine was ordered out of their $145 million mansion complex in Santa Barbara, California by the end of the month after a judge tightened the terms of the prenup, which stated that she would leave their marital estate within 30 days of separation. .
The former couple, who both filed for joint custody of their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, fell out over child support and this week the actor was also ordered to hand over $129,755 per month. such as $200,000 in attorney fees and $100,000 in forensic accounting fees.
The couple will also have to pay 50% of their children’s health, sports and extracurricular costs, according to court documents.
