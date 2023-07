“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” opens July 21 at Garland Summer Musicals

Facebook







pinterest Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the sophisticated and deliciously jazzy Broadway classic, runs July 21-30 as the second show of the 2023 Garland Summer Musicals season. Patty Granville serves as GSM’s producer, a position she has held since its inception. J. Alan Hanna will direct Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Scott A. Eckert as musical director, Kelly McCain as choreographer and Caren Sharpe-Herbst as assistant director. Performances are held at Brownlee Auditorium at the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in downtown Garland. Tickets are available at the Granville Arts Center box office (garlandartsboxoffice.com) or by calling 972-205-2790. Cast of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Randy Pearlman as Lawrence, Steven Golin as Andre, Molly Robinson as Christine, Whitney Golin as Muriel, Brandon Wilhelm as Freddy, and Kynzi Gumm as Jolene are featured in the cast. Ensemble members include Connor Atwell, Sterling Beard, Charles Barry, Kayla Bryan, Alvaro Carranza, Adelina Clamser and Breanna Cox. Others include Evelyn Dumeer, Linda Frank, Rowan Gilvie, Anthony Holmes, Ivan Jones, Justin Konopka and George Lannan, Makenna Ostrom, Tyler Perring, Ryan Ramirez, Zoe Rech, Will Shafer, Caren Sharpe-Herbst, Emma Smith, Hayden Stewart , Andrea Tom, Emma Triana, Ashley Tysor, Robbie Voight and Alli Wulfert are also part of the set. Kelly Cox will design the set for Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, with costume design by Michael Robinson and The Dallas Costume Shoppe. The GSM staff includes stage manager -Andres Vasquez; Assistant Stage Manager-Jocelyn Wilcox; Sound Design – Jay Hogg; and lighting design-Jason Foster. Prop design and set design -Taylor Solice; Master Carpenter – Joe Murdock; Technical Director – Amanda Gonzales; and Brenda Rozinsky is the producer’s assistant. Garland Summer Musicals welcomes volunteers Volunteer opportunities are available in set design, technical roles and for introducers and concession sales at GSM. For more information, please contact [email protected]. Garland Summer Musicals has provided both entertainment and educational opportunities in North Texas with annual summer musical productions since 1983. GSM encourages professional artists to work with budding artists of all ages to create a diverse and a semi-professional production company. GSM produces two musical classics each summer at the Granville Arts Center in downtown Garland, Texas, delivering hit Broadway entertainment to more than 6,500 patrons each season. For more information, visit garlandsummermusicals.org.

