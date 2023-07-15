Entertainment
Nickel Creek at The Masonic, 5 things to know – The Oakland Press
The pandemic kept people apart for a while. But it allowed Nickel Creek to get back together.
Grammy Award-winning American trio Chris Thile and siblings Sara and Sean Watkins declared Farewell (For Now) with a 2007 tour, but began banding together periodically seven years later while also working on other projects, such as the group Watkins Family Hour, solo album. , and Thile’s Punch Brothers. In February 2021, Nickel Creek banded together for a pair of livestreamed concerts, launching a series known as Livecreek, during which they also began writing new songs. The result was “Celebrants,” the troupe’s seventh album and first set of new material in nine years, which was released in March.
Now Nickel Creek is back on the road, and even better news for fans is that “there are no plans to take any more breaks now” according to Sean Watkins…
The Watkins say via Zoom that the idea of reviving Nickel Creek actually began in April 2020, when the trio did a joint interview to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled third album, which they consider the first real release from the band. Sara, 42, recalled: “I remember ending that conversation and the interviewer hung up and Sean, Chris and I stayed. We weren’t ready to hang up yet. Sean, 46, adds: “We remembered, but we were also ourselves, and I remember there was a feeling of ‘this is fun’. And then at some point, someone said, ‘Should we make music?’ ‘Yeah!’ It was as if Covid had wiped the slate clean. All of our plans were gone and it had been a while since we had done anything, so that was the start.
For the 2021 live streams, meanwhile, the trio recorded and lived at a friend’s house in Santa Barbra, Calif., and came up with the intention of writing new songs. “We brought in a few starts,” says Sean, “but mostly the idea was to prep everything from scratch as much as possible, which we’ve never done before because we usually never have that much time. So it was really intentional that we start as simple as possible. I remember Chris thinking a couple of times, “What if we did a song that sounded like that” and we played four notes or a very simple groove or melody, and if that resonated with Sara and I we would follow. After you do that for a while, you start to hear a general vibe, kind of a color palette, and then you go from there and start tweaking.
The recording process was long, however, and Sara admits that “it was very difficult to finish this one, because we had been working on it for so long. It was hard for us to be, ‘OK, I guess we’re done.’ There was trepidation in finishing it. But one of the huge things it allowed us to do was lay the groundwork with a like mind and understand what we wanted to build together at this unique time in our lives. We hadn’t all been together for more than a while since touring “A Dotted Line” (in 2014), so living together in this Santa Barbara home allowed us to see what our hive mind was like at that time. stage of our life. and create from that.
Nickel Creek recorded “Celebrants” with producers Eric Valentine and Mike Elizando, the latter also playing bass and bringing a particularly different take on the process. “He’s just one of those bass players/musicians you dream of working with,” Sean says of Dr. Dre’s former aide-de-camp. “Sara has known him for a long time and he played with us for a Watkins Family Hour show. He worked with Chris on ‘Live From Here’. He’s a complete unicorn. He grew up with some sort of jazz background, so his technique is impeccable. It’s amazing how good he is at what he does playing bass, upright and electric. Sara adds: “It’s really hard to find people who can play with the necessary pocket on bluegrass if they didn’t grow up playing that stuff. And it’s amazing to play with someone with such wide-ranging songwriting abilities. It’s allowed him to contribute so much to the process of writing this album as well as his ability to just groove.
Nickel Creek has been playing together since its three members were young in Carlsbad, California. his first concert in 1989, when Sean was only 12 years old. Sara says that she, her brother, and Thile are all feeling the passage of time, but mostly in a good way. “I think I have the memories to prove that a lot has happened, and I have a confidence that I didn’t have as a kid and I’m so happy at my stage of life in I feel comfortable at that age, and I didn’t feel comfortable in my teens or early 20s, really. So I think time passing is really just memories, in which case we’re lucky to have that many. Sean adds: “I think a lot of bands have gone through the phases that we have, except they started (when they were older). kind of has three phases in this band, which… is unique. We started so young and we didn’t really split up like you’d expect people to.
Nickel Creek and Aoife O’Donovan perform Tuesday, July 18 at the Masonic Cathedral Theatre, 500 Temple St., Detroit. Doors at 7 p.m. (313)548-1320 or themasonic.com.
