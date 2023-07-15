Hollywood Writer and SAG Actor Strikes Affect Knoxville TV Production





As the lights go out at Hollywood production studios amid strikes by actors and writers unions, Knoxville-based production studios, which mainly focus on reality TV and documentary TV series, are expected to stay mostly unaffected. July 13, SAG AFTRA, the union representing 160,000 television and film actors, voted to strike, joining thousands of screenwriters who went on strike in May. The bands halted production in Hollywood over common concerns about fair compensation in the age of streaming and the rise of artificial intelligence. While the double strikes are unlikely to affect movies released this year, the hiatus has already been felt across the TV industry and on late-night shows, several of which aired reruns or halted production without any other option. With no compromise in sight between major studios and artists starting July 14, how will the strikes affect Knoxville’s growing production industry? Here’s what we know. Knoxville productions are largely not under SAG contracts Fans of reality TV and true crime documentaries made here in Knoxville can breathe a sigh of relief, as these genres are not produced under SAG contracts and are not written by screenwriters, if they are scripted. “I don’t think there’s a production company in town that’s producing shows under SAG contract,” said Knoxville Film Office Manager Curt Willis. “It should be business as usual in K-Town.” Knoxville-based production company Jupiter Entertainment is the creator of the true crime series “Who Killed Robert Wone?” and “In pursuit with John Walsh.” Knox News emailed and called Jupiter and did not hear back in time for publication. Other local production companies, such as Large slate mediawork primarily in commercial and corporate production and should not be affected. Hollywood’s first production shutdown since 1963 is likely to affect Knoxville consumers more than its production companies, as shows like “Stranger Things” and “Saturday Night Live” face delays. Film Fest Knox unlikely to be affected by strikes The inauguration Knox Film Festival is scheduled for November 10-12 at the Regal Riviera Theater on Gay Street. It will fill the void left by the Knoxville Film Festival, which shut down in 2022 after 19 years, and aims to become one of the premier festivals in the South. As strikes force red carpets to roll out and actors to halt promotion of their films, Willis said Film Fest Knox will focus on producers, who he hopes will be attracted to the city as a filming location. “We’re a very movie-friendly city,” Willis said. “We have all the resources someone needs to shoot here.” The festival’s move to the Regal Riviera, just down the street from Regal Cinemas’ national headquarters at 101 E. Blount Ave., comes as AMC closed its last location in Knoxville earlier this month. AMC is the only chain bigger than Regal in the United States Daniel Dassow is a reporting intern specializing in trends and economic news. Phone 423-637-0878. E-mail [email protected]. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

