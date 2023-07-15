Stars step out in Hollywood as strike spreads



SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher was swarmed by other actors outside of Netflix at the start of the Hollywood actors’ strike. (Photo: AFP)

LOS ANGELES: Honks, simmering heat, a few stars and plenty of anger at Disney boss Bob Iger.

The Hollywood actors’ strike began on a sweltering Friday morning in Los Angeles, just over 24 hours after contract talks with the studios broke down.

Several hundred actors have joined the ranks of TV pickets and movie screenwriters, who have been pounding the palm-lined sidewalks outside Netflix, Warner, Paramount and more for more than two months already.

“No contracts? No actors! No salaries? No pages!” shouted the chants, as organizers from both unions pleaded with strikers to stay hydrated and stay off the roads, where passing cars and trucks honked their horns in support.

“It’s a wonderful celebration of workers. It’s more than an entertainment industry strike – it’s all work, across the country and around the world,” said Titanic star Frances Fisher, 71.

“Everyone is on their feet,” she told AFP, being rewarded with meters from the historic arched entrance to the Paramount Picture studio.

The singing writers hailed the new influx of noticeably stronger voices from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and expressed hope that the arrival of globally recognizable faces should bring renewed attention to the movements.

Stars including Allison Janney (The west wing), Mandy Moore (It’s us) and Ben Schwartz (sonic the hedgehog) joined rank and file players on the picket lines, while Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Susan Sarandon have shown up across the country at protests in New York City.

“It seems historic,” said Amazon Prime series writer Zev Frank, 36. Patriot.

“To see them show up like that, in large numbers, is different today. It’s electric.”

“We’re in an industry that has so many front-facing people, so some extra PR is going to come in handy,” said sitcom star Tien Tran, 36. how i met your father.

‘Disgusting’

Among other demands, SAG-AFTRA is asking studios for wage increases to keep pace with inflation, a bigger share of profits from hit shows or movies.

These proposals were rejected this week by Disney CEO Bob Iger as “unrealistic” – comments that provoked the fury of several strikers interviewed by AFP.

“He’s refurnishing his house right now for $5 million, and these people don’t even have health insurance…it’s disrespectful and disgusting,” said Shawn Richardz, an actress who appeared on Tlamb And Pinch/Tuck. “This guy says we’re asking unrealistic things? Are you kidding me?”

“It was a great example of the mindset of people at the top,” acknowledged actor EJ Arriola, 42. “As artists, we’ve been around for so long and there doesn’t seem to be any respect.”

Many have praised SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, whose similar language at a press conference announcing the strike on Thursday went viral.

She was overwhelmed by fellow cast members outside Netflix on Friday as the crowd cheered her comments and took them up like chants.

Elsewhere, among the hundreds of SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America signs, signs from other Hollywood unions representing behind-the-scenes crews and transportation workers were visible among the marchers.

“I have no sets to build without actors,” reads one slogan.

These two guilds will renegotiate their own contracts with the studios next year.

“If they need to get off work, we’ll be there to support them as well,” Frank, the writer, said.