Hollywood on the Picket Line 5 Little-Known Movies That Bring the History of Uniting the Americas to the Big Screen

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are join the writers on the picket line after the main union of American actors voted to participate in an ongoing strike.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 150,000 film and theater actors, announced on July 13, 2023 that its members would strike.

In doing so, they join members of the Writers Guild of America who have been on strike for several weeks.

Battles between Hollywood unions and studios have has taken place since the 1940s. But it’s the first time since the Eisenhower administration that Hollywood’s two main unions have gone on strike at the same time. The action sparked by a long-running dispute over pay and greater protection against the use of artificial intelligence and the rise of streaming services like Netflix halted productions and grew increasingly acrimonious . A Hollywood source told a journalist that the studios want these strikes to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and homes.

The strikes come at a time when polls suggest unions are more popular in the United States than at any time since 1965and the labor movement is experiencing an upsurge in unionization.

Since the mid-1900s, Hollywood studios have portrayed the collective efforts of working people to improve their lives and make themselves heard in their workplaces and in society at large with sympathy and hostility. Independent producers, who gained a foothold from the 1970s, have generally been friendlier to workers and their unions.

Some of the best-known labor films champion the struggle of the ordinary worker: Modern times, released in 1936, features Charlie Chaplin who goes crazy because of his work on an assembly line. It features the famous image of Chaplin caught in the gears of factory machinery. Grapes of Wratha 1940 adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel, tells the story of the radicalization of sharecropper Tom Joad after his family and other migrant workers experience miserable conditions in California’s crop fields and crowded migrant camps .

years 1979 Norma Raeis based on the life of Crystal Lee Sutton, who worked at a JP Stevens plant in North Carolina. The textile worker and single mother inspires her co-workers to overcome their racial animosity and work together to vote in a union. bread and rosesa 2000 film about low-wage janitors in Los Angeles, is based on Service Employees International Unions Justice for Janitors movement.

There is also an anti-working class strain of Hollywood history, especially during post-WWII red scarewhen studios purged leftist writers, directors and actors across an industry-wide blacklist. Red Scare-era releases such as 1952’s Big Jim McLain and the 1954 film On the Waterfront often depicted the unions as corrupt or infiltrated by communist subversives.

When I teach labor history, I have used films to supplement books and articles. I have found that students more easily grasp the human dimensions of workers’ lives and struggles when depicted on screen.

Here are five underrated work movies, all based on real events, that I think deserve more attention.

This is a fictional account of a fascinating but little-known political movement: the Nonpartisan Leaguewho organized farmers in the upper Midwest in the early 1900s.

During this period, farmers in the Midwest worked long hours to harvest grain which they were then forced to sell at low prices to elevators, while paying high prices to major railroads and banks. Economic insecurity was a part of life and foreclosures were routine.

The film follows Ray Sorenson, a young farmer influenced by socialist ideas who leaves his farm in North Dakota to become an organizer for the Non-Partisan League. In his ramshackle Model T he roams the back roads, talking to farmers in their fields or around the potbellied stoves of country shops. He eventually persuaded skeptical farmers that electing NPL candidates could lead the government to create cooperative grain elevators, state-chartered banks with farmers as shareholders, and limits on the prices the railroads can charge farmers to transport their wheat.

In 1916, the Nonpartisan League actually elected Farmers Lynn Frazier as Governor of North Dakota with 79% of the vote. Two years later, the NPL took control of both houses of the state legislature and created the North Dakota Mill, still the only state-owned mill, and the The Bank of North Dakotawhich remains the only government-owned general service bank in the country.

In this twisted comedy with a pro-union twist, Charles Coburn plays John P. Merrick, a fictional New York City department store owner.

After his employees hang him in effigy, the tycoon goes undercover to unearth the agitators of a union campaign led by a shoe department salesman and a union organizer.

As he learns more about their lives, Merrick grows sympathetic towards his employees and even falls in love with one of his employees none of whom know his true identity. As the workers prepare to go on strike and even picket his house, Merrick reveals that he owns the store and accepts their wage and hour demands and even marries the employee he fell for.

The film was probably inspired by the 1937 sit-down strikes by New York department store employees.

3. ‘The Salt of the Earth (1954)

Decades ahead of its time, this story of New Mexico miners deals with issues of racism, sexism and class.

After an accident in a mine, the Mexican-American workers decide to go on strike. They demand better safety standards and equal treatment, since white miners are allowed to work in pairs, while Mexicans are forced to work alone. The strikers expect women to stay at home, cook and take care of the children. But when the company wins an injunction to end the men’s protest, the women step in and hold the picket lines, earning greater respect from the men.

Made at the height of Red Scare, the screenwriter, producer and film director had been blacklisted for their leftist sympathies, the film was therefore sponsored by the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers, not a Hollywood studio.

Will Geer, a blacklisted actor who went on to portray Grandpa Walton on the TV drama The Waltons, played the repressive sheriff. Mexican actress Rosaura Revueltas played the leader of the wives. The other characters were played by real miners and their wives who took part in the strike against the Empire Zinc Companywhich inspired the film.

The film itself was blacklisted and no major cinema chain would show it, but it has since become a cult favorite among labor activists and on college campuses.

André Braugher plays the role of A.Philip Randolphwho organized the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Portersthe first union led by blacks.

Being a porter on a Pullman wagon was one of the few jobs open to black men. But wages were low, travel was constant, and white train passengers frequented porters calling them all George, after George Pullmanthe tycoon who owns the company.

The company hired thugs to intimidate the porters, but Randolph and his top lieutenants persisted. They began their crusade in 1925 but failed to secure a contract with the union until 1937, thanks to a New Deal law which gave railway workers the right to unionise. Randolph became America’s foremost civil rights organizer in the 1940s and 1950s and orchestrated the 1963 March on Washington.

5. ‘Northern Country (2005)

Charlize Theron plays Josey Aimes, a desperate single mother who runs away from her abusive husband, returns to her northern Minnesota hometown, moves in with her parents, and works in an iron mine.

There, she is constantly groped, insulted and intimidated by the male workers. She complains to business leaders, who do not take her seriously. The male-dominated union says it can’t do anything. Aimes sues the company, which, after a dramatic scene in the courtroom, is forced to settle down with her and other women.

With stellar performances from Theron, Sissy Spacek, Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson, North Country is based on a revolutionary trial brought by female miners to Minnesotas Eveleth Mines in 1975 that helped make sexual harassment a violation of workers’ rights.

Editor’s note: This is an updated version of an article that first appeared on The Conversation on August 22, 2022.