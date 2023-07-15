SAG-AFTRA actors start picketing writers

Members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union began picketing Los Angeles-area studios on Friday, a day after the union’s national board voted unanimously to issue a strike order – which led union president Fran Drescher to angrily denounce the big studios as “a very greedy one”. entity” while the studios’ bargaining arm countered that it had offered “historic” benefit increases.

The strike order went into effect at midnight Thursday, and beginning Friday morning, SAG-AFTRA strikers will join picket lines with the Writers Guild of America, which is in the 11th week of its own strike. against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

AMPTP represents studios, networks and streaming services. The Actors’ Union represents approximately 160,000 performers.

Thursday’s strike announcement – made jointly by Drescher and the union’s national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland – follows the expiration of the union’s contract with the AMPTP at midnight on Wednesday and the talks failed.

“It is with great sadness that we have come to this crossroads,” Drescher said at a press conference Thursday at SAG-AFTRA headquarters.

“But we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are victims of a very greedy entity. I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us. I can’t believe it , quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things.

“How they’re pleading poverty, losing money left and right, giving hundreds of millions of dollars to CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of the story right now.”

Drescher went on to say that “at some point the template is in place – you can’t continue to be diminished and marginalized and disrespected and disgraced.

“It weighed heavily on us,” she added. “But at some point you have to say no, we’re not going to put up with this anymore. You guys are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?”

Of the now-completed negotiations, Drescher said: “There was nothing there. It was insulting. … You can’t change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect to what the contract also changes.”

Following the union’s announcement of the strike, the AMPTP released a statement on Thursday stating that “AMPTP member companies have entered into negotiations with SAG-AFTRA with the aim of forging a new mutually beneficial contract.”

The statement went on to say, “The AMPTP introduced an agreement that offered historic salary and residual increases, significantly higher caps on pension and health contributions, hearing protections, option periods shortened serials and a revolutionary AI proposition that protects actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA Members.

“A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for because the studios cannot function without the artists who bring our TV shows and movies to life. The union has unfortunately chosen a path that will cause financial hardship for d ‘countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.’

The SAG-AFTRA/WGA double-barreled strike marks the first time since 1960 that both unions have hit Hollywood at the same time.

The WGA, meanwhile, emailed its members shortly after SAG-AFTRA’s strike declaration, saying, “We strongly support our union brothers and sisters at SAG-AFTRA as they begin their work stopping.

“The AMPTP has shown itself unwilling to respond to justifiable demands from actors and writers at the bargaining table in 2023,” the WGA’s statement to its members said. “…SAG-AFTRA has supported the WGA since the beginning of our negotiations, joining our picket lines and rallies across the country each day the writers are on strike. We are committed to our full support of SAG-AFTRA as ‘they’re on strike to get the contract they deserve.’

Thursday’s developments followed an 11 a.m. flurry of activity on Tuesday, with SAG-AFTRA announcing that it had accepted a “last minute request” from AMPTP for federal mediation. But the union again refused to extend its existing contract past the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday bargaining deadline.

“We will not be distracted from bargaining in good faith to achieve a fair and equitable settlement by the time our agreement expires,” according to the union’s statement Tuesday. “We are engaged in the negotiation process and will explore and exhaust all possible opportunities to reach an agreement, but we are not convinced that the employers intend to negotiate towards an agreement.”

The union also blasted a report earlier Tuesday in trade publication Variety suggesting that various Hollywood heavyweights – including Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros./Discovery’s David Zaslav – had launched the idea of ​​federal mediation. According to the union, the story was published “even before our negotiators were informed of the request for mediation”.

Meanwhile, Iger himself made headlines Thursday during an interview with CNBC, saying the strikers’ expectations were “unrealistic.”

“We were able as an industry to negotiate a very good deal with the Directors Guild that reflects the value that directors bring to this great company,” Iger said. “We wanted to do the same with the writers, and we would like to do the same with the actors.”

But, he added, “there’s a level of expectation that they have that just isn’t realistic, and that adds to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that are , quite frankly, very disruptive.”

SAG-AFTRA’s contract was originally set to expire on June 30, but the union and AMPTP have agreed to an extension so talks can continue. The Actors’ Union represents approximately 160,000 performers.

The actors union is focusing on many of the same issues that prompted the WGA to call the strike on May 2, including calls for revised residual formulas for streaming content and protections against the use of intelligence artificial in film and television production.

The actors union has not gone on strike since 1980. The WGA went on strike for 100 days beginning in 2007.

Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP began on June 7.

AMPTP has already entered into a three-year contract with the Directors Guild of America. The pact was massively ratified by DGA members on 24 June.

The DGA-AMPTP deal includes a 12.5% ​​salary increase over a three-year period for administrators, as well as a “substantial” increase in residuals for streaming content – including a 76% increase in residuals foreigners for the largest platforms and a mutual confirmation that the artificial intelligence is not a person and cannot substitute for the functions carried out by the members of the DGA.

This agreement was reached after less than a month of negotiations, before the expiry on June 30 of the previous DGA contract.