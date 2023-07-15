Entertainment
SAG-AFTRA actors start picketing writers
ANGELS – Members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union began picketing Los Angeles-area studios on Friday, a day after the union’s national board voted unanimously to issue a strike order – which led union president Fran Drescher to angrily denounce the big studios as “a very greedy one”. entity” while the studios’ bargaining arm countered that it had offered “historic” benefit increases.
FRONT COVER: SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood actors join writers on picket lines for first time in over 60 years
The strike order went into effect at midnight Thursday, and beginning Friday morning, SAG-AFTRA strikers will join picket lines with the Writers Guild of America, which is in the 11th week of its own strike. against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
AMPTP represents studios, networks and streaming services. The Actors’ Union represents approximately 160,000 performers.
Thursday’s strike announcement – made jointly by Drescher and the union’s national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland – follows the expiration of the union’s contract with the AMPTP at midnight on Wednesday and the talks failed.
“It is with great sadness that we have come to this crossroads,” Drescher said at a press conference Thursday at SAG-AFTRA headquarters.
“But we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are victims of a very greedy entity. I am shocked at the way the people we have dealt with treat us. I can’t believe it , quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things.
“How they’re pleading poverty, losing money left and right, giving hundreds of millions of dollars to CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of the story right now.”
Drescher went on to say that “at some point the template is in place – you can’t continue to be diminished and marginalized and disrespected and disgraced.
“It weighed heavily on us,” she added. “But at some point you have to say no, we’re not going to put up with this anymore. You guys are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?”
Of the now-completed negotiations, Drescher said: “There was nothing there. It was insulting. … You can’t change the business model as much as it has changed and not expect to what the contract also changes.”
SUGGESTED: Hollywood writers’ strike continues into 4th week
Following the union’s announcement of the strike, the AMPTP released a statement on Thursday stating that “AMPTP member companies have entered into negotiations with SAG-AFTRA with the aim of forging a new mutually beneficial contract.”
The statement went on to say, “The AMPTP introduced an agreement that offered historic salary and residual increases, significantly higher caps on pension and health contributions, hearing protections, option periods shortened serials and a revolutionary AI proposition that protects actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA Members.
“A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for because the studios cannot function without the artists who bring our TV shows and movies to life. The union has unfortunately chosen a path that will cause financial hardship for d ‘countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.’
The SAG-AFTRA/WGA double-barreled strike marks the first time since 1960 that both unions have hit Hollywood at the same time.
The WGA, meanwhile, emailed its members shortly after SAG-AFTRA’s strike declaration, saying, “We strongly support our union brothers and sisters at SAG-AFTRA as they begin their work stopping.
“The AMPTP has shown itself unwilling to respond to justifiable demands from actors and writers at the bargaining table in 2023,” the WGA’s statement to its members said. “…SAG-AFTRA has supported the WGA since the beginning of our negotiations, joining our picket lines and rallies across the country each day the writers are on strike. We are committed to our full support of SAG-AFTRA as ‘they’re on strike to get the contract they deserve.’
Thursday’s developments followed an 11 a.m. flurry of activity on Tuesday, with SAG-AFTRA announcing that it had accepted a “last minute request” from AMPTP for federal mediation. But the union again refused to extend its existing contract past the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday bargaining deadline.
“We will not be distracted from bargaining in good faith to achieve a fair and equitable settlement by the time our agreement expires,” according to the union’s statement Tuesday. “We are engaged in the negotiation process and will explore and exhaust all possible opportunities to reach an agreement, but we are not convinced that the employers intend to negotiate towards an agreement.”
The union also blasted a report earlier Tuesday in trade publication Variety suggesting that various Hollywood heavyweights – including Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros./Discovery’s David Zaslav – had launched the idea of federal mediation. According to the union, the story was published “even before our negotiators were informed of the request for mediation”.
Meanwhile, Iger himself made headlines Thursday during an interview with CNBC, saying the strikers’ expectations were “unrealistic.”
“We were able as an industry to negotiate a very good deal with the Directors Guild that reflects the value that directors bring to this great company,” Iger said. “We wanted to do the same with the writers, and we would like to do the same with the actors.”
But, he added, “there’s a level of expectation that they have that just isn’t realistic, and that adds to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that are , quite frankly, very disruptive.”
SAG-AFTRA’s contract was originally set to expire on June 30, but the union and AMPTP have agreed to an extension so talks can continue. The Actors’ Union represents approximately 160,000 performers.
The actors union is focusing on many of the same issues that prompted the WGA to call the strike on May 2, including calls for revised residual formulas for streaming content and protections against the use of intelligence artificial in film and television production.
SUGGESTED: Hollywood writers strike: Thousands attend WGA rally
The actors union has not gone on strike since 1980. The WGA went on strike for 100 days beginning in 2007.
Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP began on June 7.
AMPTP has already entered into a three-year contract with the Directors Guild of America. The pact was massively ratified by DGA members on 24 June.
The DGA-AMPTP deal includes a 12.5% salary increase over a three-year period for administrators, as well as a “substantial” increase in residuals for streaming content – including a 76% increase in residuals foreigners for the largest platforms and a mutual confirmation that the artificial intelligence is not a person and cannot substitute for the functions carried out by the members of the DGA.
This agreement was reached after less than a month of negotiations, before the expiry on June 30 of the previous DGA contract.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/hollywood-on-strike-sag-aftra-wga-strike
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SAG-AFTRA actors start picketing writers
- Indian women’s cricket team for 2023 Asian Games
- The Columbia Freezer Dress is made for travel
- Can states prevent Donald Trump from running? What we know
- To His Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Trkiye
- Bollywood Night Ft. AKBAR SAMI
- Hear what GOP lawmakers had to say about the controversial defense bill
- US House passes defense bill authorizing record spending; Next debate in the Senate
- Kent State earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Honorees
- Where to find Barbie-inspired fashion in Shreveport for RFC’s party
- Mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus near Carmel
- The United Nations says Syria has set “unacceptable” conditions for providing aid to rebel-held areas