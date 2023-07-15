Hollywood hits a boom or a bust for fashion? –WWD

It’s the end of the red carpet – for now.

The star-studded cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ emerged early from the London premiere on Thursday night, as Hollywood went on strike at midnight in its biggest industrial action since 1960.

The dress up credits are still out. Florence Pugh wore a fiery red Valentino dress and Cillian Murphy a menacing black suit, sheer shirt and bolo tie by Saint Laurent. But these may have been the latest celebrity red carpet releases from luxury brands in a while.

On Friday, actors joined writers in shutting down Hollywood, with unions taking action against payment for streaming services, future use of AI in production and more.

The strike means talent can’t walk red carpets in Venice and Toronto, take part in Emmy For Your Consideration campaigns or the upcoming Comic-Con convention. Negotiations, auditions, rehearsals and fittings are also prohibited, according to SAG-AFTRA strike rules.

(L to R) Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh at the UK premiere of ‘Oppenheimer’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday in London. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage) Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma

Lisa Rinna, who was scheduled to co-host a store opening party with Philipp Plein on Friday night in Los Angeles, canceled, perhaps to avoid the appearance of partying with the famous glitzy designer on the first day of the strike, so that the actors are fighting for their livelihood. Over the weekend, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher landed in hot water to have it glam with Kim Kardashian in an Instagram post from Dolce & Gabbana’s ultra-luxe Alta Moda show in Italy.

But the social whirlwind of celebrity fashion isn’t calming down.

According to industry sources, under the strike rules, actors can still do any commercial or fashion campaign, and lobby for those brand partnerships. But they cannot answer questions that are in promotion of television or film projects. Talent can go to events for a fashion brand, fashion shows and dinner parties, but any media questions on the sidelines of the Givenchy cocktail party on Rodeo Drive next week, for example, will have to be light and airy – or concern theater, music, podcast or book projects.

Several luxury brands are hosting events here in the coming days, including Givenchy and Hermès, and time will tell if it becomes difficult to attract talent because of optics (not to mention getting people to buy Birkins, although Hollywood’s biggest players are unlikely to feel the financial pinch).

Stars are hitting the picket lines at Netflix, Amazon, Paramount, Disney, Fox and more, and perhaps, like members of the Writers Guild of America who have been on strike since May, their looks will be documented on the style account Instagram @PicketFits. (It also wouldn’t be surprising to see a tone-deaf PR outburst over what they’re wearing on the picket line.)

Much of Hollywood’s image-making machine will also come to a standstill.

A press tour is banned for ‘Haunted Mansion,’ the movie based on the Disney theme park ride that promised to be a menswear bonanza, starring Jared Leto, LaKeith Stanfield, Ryan Gosling and Owen Wilson .

Disney CEO Bob Iger called the unions’ demands unrealistic. “It’s very disturbing for me. We talked about the disruptive forces of this business and all the challenges we face, recovery from COVID[-19] who is in progress; it hasn’t quite come back. This is the worst time in the world to add to this disruption,” he told CNBC.

Without major events to dress for, many stylists will be out of work; hairdressers and make-up artists too.

Behind the scenes at talent agencies, however, fashion business is already picking up speed.

Agents negotiating trade deals have been more active than ever in recent months, trying to open up new revenue streams for talent making diminishing returns on film and TV. The pressure is on to land mega deals like Chanel ambassador Timothée Chalamet Bleu from United Talent Agency, and get more creative talent at brands, like Pharrell Williams at Louis Vuitton and Future at Lanvin.

Without immediate work, customers who have been selective in the brand space may be more likely to close deals and attend fashion shows. After all, while strike rules prevent talent from promoting projects, they say nothing about promoting themselves. Giving an interview about a daily beauty regimen or the love of dogs can suddenly become much more appealing (and the media will crave the content). There could also be a return to at-home fashion shoots on social media in the age of the pandemic. And anything that’s ever been shot in terms of promotion is embargoed, so the September magazine covers related to movies and TV will still be valid.

Fashion and Hollywood could get even cozier if rumors first reported by Bloomberg are confirmed that Kering Chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault will take a majority stake in Creative Artists Agency, the agency that represents his wife Salma Hayek.

The luxury group Kering is already present in Hollywood as a major sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival, with its Women in Motion program featuring actresses, filmmakers and producers. The Kering Gucci brand is the longtime sponsor of the LACMA Art + Film gala in Los Angeles, and Saint Laurent recently launched a film production subsidiary headed by artistic director Anthony Vaccarello, debuting Pedro Almodóvar’s “Strange Way of Life.” , with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal .

CAA would not comment, Kering denied any involvement by the group, and a spokesperson for François-Henri Pinault and his investment company Artémis declined to comment. But if the deal goes through, CAA customers would likely have a head start on Kering brands’ offers and campaigns.

Of course, WME has been in the fashion world since 2013, when the agency bought IMG Worldwide and its shows, including New York Fashion Week.

WME’s newly organized fashion division brings together the representation and management areas of the business with its events business. When the Spring 2024 shows roll out in September, stars may find they have more time to attend — or even design. Get ready, Angelina Jolie is already concocting her first collection with Chloé.