The Story of Mana Shetty, Bollywood’s ‘Lady Ambani’: Exploring the Bond Between Real Estate Mogul and Businesswoman and Suniel Shetty





Suniel Shetty is a renowned Bollywood actor who rose to prominence in the entertainment industry due to his outstanding performances. The actor has a romantic history in his personal life as he is married to the industry’s Lady Ambani Mana Shetty, the wife of Suniel Shetty, is widely recognized as the Lady Ambani of Bollywood. She established herself as a successful businesswoman, real estate mogul and social activist. Mana Shettys Family Mana Shetty’s father, Iftikhar M Kadri, was a Gujarati Muslim and an architect, while her mother, Vipula Kadri, was a Hindu and a social activist. She has two siblings, a sister named Isha Mehra, who is also involved in social activism, and a brother named Rahul Kadri, who is an architect. Work of Mana Shetty Mana Shetty began her professional journey as a fashion designer by collaborating with her sister Isha to create private collections under the Mana & Isha brand when she was only 15 years old. In addition to her fashion endeavors, Mana Shetty also owns a luxury home decor and giftware store called R-House in Mumbai. Additionally, she and her husband Suniel Shetty have started a real estate project called S2, which consists of 21 luxurious villas, each spanning around 6,500 square feet. These villas are furnished with contemporary and ultra-chic furniture. Apart from her business ventures, Mana Shetty is actively engaged in social activism and is associated with an NGO called Save The Children. She organizes fundraisers and exhibitions to support the NGO’s cause to improve the lives of underprivileged women and children. The extraordinary love story of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty Suniel Shetty has openly shared that he fell in love with Mana Shetty. However, their relationship was met with opposition from their parents. Despite the challenges, the couple persevered and dated for nine years before getting married. Suniel Shetty revealed in an interview that he was first referred to as a ‘gunda’ (meaning ‘thug’) due to his biker image, long hair and the perception that he was always surrounded by women, including friends. He also revealed the challenges they faced in maintaining their relationship and shared how he would meet Mana Shetty at odd hours, like four in the morning on Christmas and New Years, without any complaints from her. He described her as caring and loving, and despite her parents’ objections for nine years, they continued to be in a committed relationship. While Suniel’s parents were initially opposed to their union, Mana’s parents were supportive and had a great relationship with Suniel. Eventually, Suniel convinced his parents that he wanted to marry Mana and stressed that he wanted a partner who would be treated like a daughter rather than a daughter-in-law. Mana Shetty and Suniel Shetty exchanged vows on December 25, 1991 and have been married for 32 years. The couple are blessed with two children, daughter Athiya Shetty, who is also a Bollywood actress, and son Ahan Shetty.

