Why Bollywood Doesn’t Make Villains Like Dr Dang & Gabbar Anymore
Do you remember Dr. Dang and Shaakal, the evil mortals who scared us in childhood? And do you still remember the iconic dialogues of Gabbar Singh and Mogambo? These villains were created a long time ago and it’s been over two decades since we’ve seen such impactful villains. So why doesn’t Bollywood make such villains anymore?
The portrayal of villains in Bollywood films has evolved over time due to various factors including changes in audience preferences, storytelling trends, and societal influences. While iconic villains like Gabbar Singh from “Sholay” and Dr. Dang from “Karma” were popular in their day, the shift in filmmaking has brought about different approaches to character development and storytelling.
The filmmakers focused on creating more realistic and relevant stories. Villains with exaggerated, larger-than-life characters like Gabbar Singh or Shakaal may not align with the desired realism or relativity that filmmakers aim to achieve in contemporary cinema.
Bollywood filmmakers have responded to changing audience tastes and preferences. Modern audiences are often drawn to more nuanced and complex characters that reflect the shades of gray in human nature. This shift led to the development of anti-heroes, conflicted characters, or villains with more depth and story.
In recent years, the focus has been on character development and exploring the motivations and psychology of protagonists and antagonists. Villains are now often depicted with more depth and complexity, blurring the lines between good and evil. This allows for a more nuanced understanding of the characters’ actions and motivations.
Although the portrayal of villains may have changed, Bollywood still produces movies with compelling negative characters.
