Hollywood shuts down on first full day of joint actor and writer strikes | American Actors Strike 2023

The first full day of the Sag-Aftra strike had an immediate effect on Hollywood, as the industry settled on a deal with producers that would cover issues as broad as compensation and the future of AI. in film and television.

While the writers’ strike, which has seen guilds nearly 20,000 members out of work since early May, quickly shut down late-night variety programs and writers’ rooms and delayed release dates for many movies and TV shows, a simultaneous strike by Sag-Aftras’ 160,000 members has the potential to completely cripple Hollywood.

Actors and writers started picketing ahead of various studios and streaming service headquarters on Friday, four locations in New York and eight more in Los Angeles, with signs like Logan Roy would pay us more; Your poor ranch in Montana! ; I’m trying to pay my rent, not my third and fourth mortgage, and gas up my private jet! ; and ChatGPT can suck my D.

The first time the actors joined the screenwriters on the picket line since 1960 immediately halted the work of promoting several major summer films, which was already hampered by the absence of talk shows. Under strike guidelines, members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, attend award shows or film festivals, or promote projects on social media during the strike.

The strike canceled the New York red carpet premiere of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb. Actors from the films, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, left the London premiere early on Thursday when the strike was called. (damon said Deadline when the strike will affect her new production company founded with Ben Affleck.) The cast of this month’s other highly anticipated film, Greta Gerwigs Barbie, also wrapped up its promotional campaign early. I’m very supportive of all unions and I’m part of Sag, so I would absolutely support them, the film’s executive, Margot Robbie, told reporters at the London premiere.

One of the first major productions affected was Deadpool 3, which filming paused Thursday as the strike began, just days after Marvel revealed a first look at the set with photos of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dressed as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. Since the script was already locked, Deadpool 3 was able to continue production during the writers’ strike. But the films’ original May 2024 release date now appears to be in jeopardy due to the halt in production, a sign of Hollywood stasis to come.

HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon, however, will continue to shoot in the UK due to local union rules, as first reported by Variety. The majority of the actors in the Game of Thrones prequel, which is currently filming its second season, are from the UK and therefore under contract governed by local UK union, Equity. The series is technically allowed to continue filming because Equity members are not legally allowed to strike in solidarity with American cast members. In strike guidelines provided by Equity hours before Sag-Aftra officially declares a walkout, the union, the UK’s 12th largest trade organisation, said it would support Sag-Aftra and its members through all legal means.

A strike could also torpedo major summer and fall film festivals, which are now in wait-and-see mode. Glitzy photo-opportunity-focused festivals like Venice, which is due to begin Aug. 30, could go ahead without big Hollywood stars. The Toronto Film Festival, held in September, said in a statement to Deadline Thursday that organizers will continue planning for this year’s festival in hopes of a quick resolution in the coming weeks.

Broadway will remain open, as Sag-Aftra does not represent theater actors. But on Friday, the president of Actors Equity, which represents actors and theater managers, urged members to proactively and aggressively avoid breaking the Sag-Aftra strike by inadvertently crossing the picket line. Guild President Kate Shindle encouraged members to contact Sag-Aftra with any questions about potentially stricken work, and added: Know this: the other party will try to pit us against each other to keep producing. content. Do not fall into the trap.

At the heart of the negotiations is what many members have called an existential question about the future of AI replacing writers or generating unapproved likenesses of actors, among other concerns. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) said it is proposing a breakthrough AI proposal that protects performers’ digital likenesses, including a requirement for performer consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital modifications of a performance. But Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator and national executive director of Sag-Aftras, on Thursday denounced this proposal to only pay background artists for one day’s work in exchange for the rights to their digital likeness for the rest of the day. eternity without compensation.

If you think this is a revolutionary proposal, I suggest you think again, he added.

In the hours after the strike was called, scores of Hollywood stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Cynthia Nixon, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Josh Gad, publicly voiced their support for the double strikes.

George Clooney also supported the strike and said in a statement Friday that actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to earn a living.

It’s an inflection point in our industry, he said. For our industry to survive, this must change. For actors, that journey begins now.