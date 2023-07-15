Entertainment
Sonam Bajwa reveals turning down Bollywood movies, says ‘I don’t want…’ | Exclusive
Sonam Bajwa’s latest release, Carry On Jatta 3, is ready to enter the Rs 50 crore club.
Sonam Bajwa reveals that Bollywood offers keep coming to her but she would rather wait for the right project to make her Hindi film debut.
Sonam Bajwa started her acting career with Best Of Luck ten years ago and has become one of the most popular and defining faces in modern Punjabi cinema. His latest release, Carry On Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal, has become a raging blockbuster at the box office and is poised to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Apart from commercial pots, she has also headlined films like Guddiyan Patole and Ardab Mutiyaran which has redefined the narrative of female-led content in the Punjabi film industry.
Despite a glowing career in Pollywood and a huge global fandom, Sonam has yet to be seen in a Hindi film. In an exclusive chat with News18, she reveals that she has received many offers from the Hindi film industry but is in no mood for a hasty decision. Talking about how she doesn’t want to disappoint her main Punjabi audience, she says offers have come my way but it will come when it should. I don’t want to do things here just because I should. I want to do something very, very good because I also represent the Punjabi film industry. So, I know my fans expect a lot from me and I want to do them justice when I arrive as a Punjabi film actor.
But is she happy with the kind of offers from Bollywood that come her way? I met people here but sometimes the movies they brought me didn’t work because of the dates. At other times, I thought it was the wrong movie to make my Bollywood debut. I am an actor who wants to do very good work and roles whether they come from Hindi, Punjabi or southern film industry,” she says.
In March this year, Sonam joined Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana for The Entertainers, a star-studded tour that took place across North America. For Sonam, it was a memorable and one-of-a-kind experience. I always knew that performing live would be an experience that will remain etched in my memory. All my co-stars are singers and I was always asking them, what’s it like to perform live? They had their own experiences and stories to share and told me how fun it is to perform in front of a live audience and it’s a completely different high, she remarks.
The 33-year-old further adds, I’ve been to their concerts while promoting movies with them, but never performed. As an actor, the only way I can perform live in front of my audience and my fans is to perform a play or dance to the songs they love from my films. So in that way, The Entertainers was a wonderful opportunity.
But there’s another reason The Entertainers will always be special to her. Speaking of which, she says, I had an amazing time with everyone and got to know them personally, which was really nice. I made new friends here. I haven’t made many friends in my life here in Mumbai in ten years!
Sonam goes on to reveal that the team will continue to tour more over the years. Sharing her enthusiasm, she tells us, We started with America but that was just the beginning. We have more shows in India and other countries to come. So I’m very excited. Well announce it soon (smiles).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/movies/sonam-bajwa-reveals-turning-down-bollywood-films-says-i-do-not-want-to-exclusive-8337835.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask Georgia’s highest court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and throw out grand jury report
- Sonam Bajwa reveals turning down Bollywood movies, says ‘I don’t want…’ | Exclusive
- Imran Khan complains about the “total repression” of the DW party 15/07/2023
- If Russia withdraws from the Black Sea grain corridor
- Hollywood shuts down on first full day of joint actor and writer strikes | American Actors Strike 2023
- India Women’s Hockey Team Tour of Germany 2023: Know the Schedule and Squad
- This Breezy Summer Dress Is For Sale On Amazon
- This Republican can run against Trump and Biden
- Could Prigozhin’s loyalty to his family be the reason his rebellion stopped?
- Former President Trump calls again for Fultons grand jury report to be overturned
- UAE President Hosts Full Vegetarian Banquet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- US investigates Exxon contractor in Guyana for drug and gold smuggling