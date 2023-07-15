Sonam Bajwa reveals turning down Bollywood movies, says ‘I don’t want…’ | Exclusive

Sonam Bajwa started her acting career with Best Of Luck ten years ago and has become one of the most popular and defining faces in modern Punjabi cinema. His latest release, Carry On Jatta 3, starring Gippy Grewal, has become a raging blockbuster at the box office and is poised to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Apart from commercial pots, she has also headlined films like Guddiyan Patole and Ardab Mutiyaran which has redefined the narrative of female-led content in the Punjabi film industry.

Despite a glowing career in Pollywood and a huge global fandom, Sonam has yet to be seen in a Hindi film. In an exclusive chat with News18, she reveals that she has received many offers from the Hindi film industry but is in no mood for a hasty decision. Talking about how she doesn’t want to disappoint her main Punjabi audience, she says offers have come my way but it will come when it should. I don’t want to do things here just because I should. I want to do something very, very good because I also represent the Punjabi film industry. So, I know my fans expect a lot from me and I want to do them justice when I arrive as a Punjabi film actor.

But is she happy with the kind of offers from Bollywood that come her way? I met people here but sometimes the movies they brought me didn’t work because of the dates. At other times, I thought it was the wrong movie to make my Bollywood debut. I am an actor who wants to do very good work and roles whether they come from Hindi, Punjabi or southern film industry,” she says.

In March this year, Sonam joined Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana for The Entertainers, a star-studded tour that took place across North America. For Sonam, it was a memorable and one-of-a-kind experience. I always knew that performing live would be an experience that will remain etched in my memory. All my co-stars are singers and I was always asking them, what’s it like to perform live? They had their own experiences and stories to share and told me how fun it is to perform in front of a live audience and it’s a completely different high, she remarks.

The 33-year-old further adds, I’ve been to their concerts while promoting movies with them, but never performed. As an actor, the only way I can perform live in front of my audience and my fans is to perform a play or dance to the songs they love from my films. So in that way, The Entertainers was a wonderful opportunity.

But there’s another reason The Entertainers will always be special to her. Speaking of which, she says, I had an amazing time with everyone and got to know them personally, which was really nice. I made new friends here. I haven’t made many friends in my life here in Mumbai in ten years!

Sonam goes on to reveal that the team will continue to tour more over the years. Sharing her enthusiasm, she tells us, We started with America but that was just the beginning. We have more shows in India and other countries to come. So I’m very excited. Well announce it soon (smiles).