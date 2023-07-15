How Hollywood’s Shutdown Will Affect Los Angeles





Los Angeles County has 88 cities. Ten million people. Over two hundred languages ​​spoken. And a nine-letter sign that, for much of the world, defines the entire region: HOLLYWOOD. Los Angeles has long been considered the global city of show business, and while a rare acting strike shook up the signing industry this week, the potential for cascading economic impacts across South California has become a critical local issue. But economists disagree on the scale of the simultaneous strikes by actors and writers. Even by the most generous estimates, Hollywood has never supported more than about 5% of employment in a region where many more people work in commerce, health care, government and even dwindling manufacturing. from southern California. Yet Hollywood pervades LA life in a way as big as a movie backdrop or as small as a street detour at an awards show. For many, halted productions and clouded premieres are not only a threat to the flow of dollars to restaurants and retailers catering to film crews, but also a blow to the cultural heart of the region.

To the extent that Hollywood defines America’s idea of ​​where I live, Hollywood’s problems become my problems, said DJ Waldie, a cultural historian from Southern California. When Hollywood stops, a lot of things stop here, and not just a few studios. In the 2007 screenwriters’ strike, the California economy lost $2.1 billion, according to a study. The last time unionized screenwriters and actors staged a double walkout, in 1960, the strikes went unsettled for nearly six months. Economists said Friday that the duration of the two strikes will largely determine its financial impact on Los Angeles, though some are more optimistic than others. Lee Ohanian, a professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has written extensively about California, estimated that around 20% of the local economy could be affected, in part because the industry generates so much income and has so many highly paid people. local employees.

Chris Thornberg, founding partner of consultancy Beacon Economics in Los Angeles, said the strikes may not be felt locally for a long time as much of show business has focused on the exploitation and distribution of existing content.

As long as people pay for Hulu and buy Disney movies online, they’re making money, Dr. Thornberg said. Eventually there will come a time when the lack of content will start to kick in, but it’s a slow boil, not a fast one. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has made it clear she sees the labor stalemate as an urgent local issue and called on studios and unions to work around the clock to reach a fair deal. It affects us all and is essential to our overall economy, said Mayor Bass. Less tangible is the potential impact on Southern California’s self-image. Show business is wrapped up in the civic identity of the regions in a way unheard of in less renowned cities.

An audience of 18.7 million people this year tuned in to the Oscars, Los Angeles’ best-known office party. The Venice Beach backdrops at the Sixth Street Viaduct are locally proudly considered stars in their own right. Homeowners in the San Fernando Valley in South Pasadena have lucrative side businesses, rent their homes for film shoots and commercials. Although most famous names live in mansions behind gates, few Angelenos, even in remote suburbs, are without the celebrity story the producer spotted in Joshua Tree, the famous face in the next lane in traffic . Everywhere I go, people ask me the same question: which stars have I met? said Stephen Cheung, president and CEO of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. No one would ask me that if I was from another city. Born in Hong Kong, Mr Cheung, 44, said he saw his first real celebrity in Los Angeles when he was around 10, through a car window. We were near the convention center downtown, and all of a sudden a car pulled up and I saw Madonna come out. Many also know the stars like anyone knows anyone in the nation’s second-largest city: as neighbors, relatives or dog walkers. Artists sponsor local schools, engage in second career as a politicianoppose state ballot initiatives and sometimes argue with the mayor for trying to fill their own potholes.

Democratic leaders across the liberal state have long been supportive; Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom of California extended a $330 million-a-year film and television tax credit program to encourage studios to keep productions at home. Some communities share a special bond. We have a lot of studio people who live in Burbank, Mimi House, a retired medical clinic administrative worker, said Thursday as he lunched with a group of retired colleagues in the beautiful suburb of Los Angeles. downtown shortly after leaders of the actors union, known as SAG-AFTRA, announced the walkout. Without the entertainment industry, Burbank would be a ghost town, added Virginia Bohr, a retired accountant at the table with Ms House. Local officials recently renamed their airport Hollywood Burbank, although Hollywood is technically a neighborhood of Los Angeles, a separate city. The area has long attracted show business aspirants from around the world hoping to make the leap. Many spend years before finding work outside of the entertainment industry. Thomas Whaley, a veteran teacher who for 23 years coordinated an extensive visual and performing arts curriculum at the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, credited the entertainment community for drawing him into the region and for helping to ensure the long-term success of its program, which has become a statewide model for the breadth and quality of its offerings. Without the local concentration of talent, he said, he may never have held the position he cherishes.

I moved to Los Angeles to play trombone for film and television in 1990, said Mr. Whaley, who grew up in Rhode Island and studied to be a session musician on full scholarships at Berklee College of Music of Boston and at the University of Miami. My mom kept saying, “Come home, Rhode Islands great,” and I was like, “Mom, they don’t have what I need.” Other Angelenos feel a disconnect with an industry whose workers have long been concentrated in the city’s wealthier, whiter neighborhoods. In Mid-City, a Los Angeles neighborhood several miles south of Hollywood and predominantly Latino and blackRachel Johnson and Rosario Gomez, both 17, were more interested in frozen fruit treats from the local paleta shop than in the claims of the Hollywood strikers. That’s the least of our concerns, Ms Johnson said of the picket lines, noting struggling family businesses on their streets, rising rents and persistent homeless encampments.

Yes, there are bigger issues here, like gentrification, Ms. Gomez added. Near La Cevicheria, a small restaurant on Pico Boulevard, Yejoo Kim, 29, who works in the field of geopolitics, agreed that Hollywood can seem like a world apart, even for Angelenos who were born and raised in the city, as she was. But she and her roommate, David Choi, 27, also pointed to the large immigrant communities in Los Angeles that have been carefully reflected in film and television in recent years. I feel a sense of solidarity, said Mr. Choi, a novelist interested in the salary standards Hollywood sets for its writers. I would be happy to participate in a boycott of a show. Corina Knoll contributed reporting from Los Angeles and Vik Jolly of Burbank, California.

