Entertainment
Highlights from Sonam Bajwa’s recent interview
Bollywood Offers Received and Rejected: Highlights from Sonam Bajwa’s Recent Interview
Entertainment
July 15, 2023 | 6:58 p.m.
2 minute read
Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is currently enjoying the record streak of her latest film Continue Jatta 3which stars Gippy Grewal and Kavita Kaushik, among others.
She has fans all over India and naturally they also want to see her starring in a Bollywood movie.
In an interview, Bajwa spoke about receiving and rejecting offers from Bollywood, among other aspects of her career.
Bajwa is cautious about representing her film industry
Talk to News18 about the opportunities in Bollywood, Bajwa said, “Offers have come to me, but it will happen when it’s supposed to happen.”
“I don’t want to do things here just because I should. I want to do something very, very nice because I also represent the Punjabi film industry.”
“I know my fans expect a lot from me,” she added.
Bajwa explained how projects fell apart before
Highlighting her reasons for rejecting offers from Bollywood, Bajwa explained, “Sometimes movies [people] that was brought to me didn’t work because of the dates.”
“At other times, I thought it was not the right movie to make my Bollywood debut. I’m an actor who wants to do really good work and roles, whether they come from Hindi , Punjabi or southern film industry.
On “The Entertainers” tour
In March, the actor was part of The Entertainers tour alongside Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, among others.
Remembering it, she said News18“I always knew that performing live would be an experience that will live forever in my memory…As an actor, the only way to perform live is [through plays or by dancing]… The Entertainers was a wonderful opportunity.”
Bajwa promised many more entertaining concerts to come
For Bajwa, The Entertainers was also an avenue to build friendships.
“I had an amazing time with everyone and got to know them personally which was really nice. I made some new friends here. I haven’t made so many friends in my life here in Mumbai in ten years!”
She added that more such shows could be expected in India and abroad in the future.
Would you like to see Sonam Bajwa in a Hindi romantic comedy?
Share this timeline
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/entertainment/sonam-bajwa-opens-up-on-rejecting-bollywood-films/story
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Highlights from Sonam Bajwa’s recent interview
- Watch: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed receives Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi
- How Hollywood’s Shutdown Will Affect Los Angeles
- Chennai Lions and U Mumba TT in clash of titans in Ultimate Table Tennis season 4
- Swimwear: Are mini swim briefs back in fashion?
- Strong tremors were felt in Afghanistan with a magnitude of 4.3 …
- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump ask Georgia’s highest court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and throw out grand jury report
- Sonam Bajwa reveals turning down Bollywood movies, says ‘I don’t want…’ | Exclusive
- Imran Khan complains about the “total repression” of the DW party 15/07/2023
- If Russia withdraws from the Black Sea grain corridor
- Hollywood shuts down on first full day of joint actor and writer strikes | American Actors Strike 2023
- India Women’s Hockey Team Tour of Germany 2023: Know the Schedule and Squad