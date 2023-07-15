Woke Hollywood cuts the nation a break and cancels itself

Hollywood actors joined its striking writers.

This is the first time the two have dated since 1960.

Maybe they will learn something in their free time and maybe the country could enjoy a break with them.

The cinema has been turned upside down in recent years on all sides.

Increased competition has led to changes in what we watch and how we watch it.

With streaming services, larger flat screens and faster broadband, there was less reason to leave the couch.

Streamers now offer a large menu of foreign-made content.

Gen Z viewers are spending more time with immersive video games and personalities on YouTube and Tik Tok, and less watching TV and movies.

All of this has been accelerated by the pandemic which has decimated the reeling cinema sector.

Through it all, Hollywood has been its own worst enemy.







For the first time since 1960, actors and writers have gone on strike in Hollywood. Getty Images

Movie buffs love superhero movies, big brand franchises and Pixar cartoons?

Flood them with so many sequels, of such diminishing quality, that viewers tune out.

#MeToo scandals reveal the industry is overrun by sexual predators protected by an island liberal elite?

Overcompensate by turning casting and programming decisions into a festival of representational identity politics and clumsy leftist agitprop.







Streaming services have created competition in the movie industry. Getty Images

If your creative class is producing content devoid of creativity and alienating half the audience in the process, you might as well replace them with machines.

At least, that seems to be the thinking of Hollywood bigwigs, who have been pushing screenwriters and actors to accept a bigger role for artificial intelligence.

Say what you want about the AI: it doesn’t grope its co-stars, disappear with coke fits, send misguided tweets or promote polarizing political causes.

The machines run cheap, they’re always fit, they don’t care about race or gender, they never ask to renegotiate, and they don’t have a union.







Actors and writers fear that artificial intelligence will replace them and change the entertainment industry. APEX / MEGA

Sure, the actors and writers might not be particularly likable, but neither were the studio bosses, who made a lot of this mess.

They’re the ones who produced all those terrible movies, and they’re no less politically wacky than the talent.

It’s not the actors and writers who are selling Hollywood to China.

If there’s a long work stoppage, costumers should take the opportunity to scrap some of their worst ideas and remind themselves why Americans loved movies.

Some roles for AI cannot be stopped, but now is the right time for the industry to get rid of them.

Screenwriters complain about competing with AI and sharing screen credits.

For them, AI represents a simple challenge: do better.

Stop producing content so generic a bot could write it.

Stop trying to sell us your pet policy.

Learn some words with more than four letters.

Write as if you have met normal people.

Get a sense of humor.

For actors, AI is a scarier threat: the loss of artistic and financial control over their own images and creative future.







Screenwriters complain about competing with AI and sharing screen credits. AFP via Getty Images

Movie studios want to digitize images of actors and reuse them later without asking their consent for later projects, and without giving actors the option to demand more money when that happens.

The strikes are largely about how creators will be paid in the future for the things they do today.

Follow today’s most important news Stay up to date with the latest news with the evening update.

Writers and actors are crazy that they don’t get the same residual payments when movies and TV shows are streamed as they are when they’re rerun on TV.

If unions want a role model, they should look to a leader from their past: Ronald Reagan.

Reagan was in his sixth term as president of the actors union when they left the screenwriters in 1960.

It was also a time of upheaval: television took much of the movie audience in the 1950s and began to rebroadcast films.

Reagan brokered the original Tailings Agreement.

He took heat from veteran stars angry for not delivering residuals for older films (including his own greatest hits), but in exchange he received a lump sum payment to launch the health insurance scheme. and the union pension fund.

It mattered more to everyday actors, who outnumbered the stars and voted overwhelmingly for the deal.

Reagan won in part by dividing his opponents, first making a deal with Universal.

But he also understood both sides.

He represented the union while working for the management of General Electric, which was negotiating with its own union.

He was also a former New Deal Democrat who was on the verge of becoming a Republican.

Today’s Hollywood could use more like him.

But it will take human, not artificial, intelligence to learn this.