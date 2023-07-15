Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty invests in India’s REGRIP





Funding Alert By Startup Story | July 15, 2023 Suniel Shetty, the famous Bollywood actor, has invested in REGRIP, India’s first revamped tire startup. The partnership was announced at an event held at Gurugram on July 15, 2023. Suniel Shetty has partnered with REGRIP to boost brand visibility and further improve its quality processes and operations in India. During the event, Suniel Shetty, along with Mahavir Pratap Sharma, a start-up angel investor, and Tushar Suhalka, the founder of REGRIP, addressed attendees and shared their thoughts on this groundbreaking collaboration. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the entertainment and sustainable business industries. REGRIP, founded by Tushar Suhalka of Udaipur, Rajasthan, focuses on transforming used tires into reusable products, contributing to a more sustainable future. Suniel Shetty’s involvement with REGRIP demonstrates her commitment to environmental responsibility and the principles of the circular economy. He expressed his joy to visit the production plant and witness the high quality product which can help lessen the environmental impact by extending tire life. Suniel Shetty said: “I am very pleased with my association with REGRIP. We are not only redefining the concept of high quality, safe and economical recycled tires, but we are also contributing to a greener future by reducing waste and maximizing the life cycle of each tire. By embracing innovation and sustainable practices, we can create a better world for generations to come. » Mahavir Pratap Sharma, the first investor in the start-up, expressed his enthusiasm: “I loved the idea and the challenge of creating a brand of reconditioned tires. The whole mechanized process, end product quality, price, safety and impact was a win-win for the start-up and my investment. » Tushar Suhalka, the founder of REGRIP, highlighted the company’s commitment to circular economy principles and environmental responsibility. He said: “At REGRIP, we believe in the power of circular economy principles and environmental responsibility. Our journey has only just begun, but we are determined to make a lasting impact. Through our tire remanufacturing process, we strive to provide affordable solutions, reduce waste and contribute to a greener, cleaner planet. We are extremely excited to align ourselves with Suniel Shetty and work towards our mission to reshape the tire industry and create a sustainable future for generations to come. Together, we can build a world where old tires find new life and where environmental stewardship drives innovation. REGRIP operates state-of-the-art factories across India, using a meticulous process that involves multiple quality checks and balance sheets. The company uses high quality rubber and implements shearing and retreading techniques, creating tires of exceptional quality, strength and durability. These remanufactured tires, reliable and widely used by small and medium trucking companies, offer safety, affordability and double the life of new tires. The involvement of Indian celebrities in endorsing or investing in start-ups is becoming increasingly common. Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, as well as cricketers like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have made significant investments in startups of their choice. Suniel Shetty, with his visionary approach, leads the pack of investors. Mahavir Sharma is a seasoned angel investor specializing in ideas and start-ups, while Tushar Suhalka brings extensive logistics and tire experience. Track Boot History

