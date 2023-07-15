Entertainment
Hollywood closes its doors: after screenwriters, thousands of film and television actors go on strike
More than two months after Hollywood screenwriters went on strike, thousands of film and TV industry players joined them on Thursday (early Friday in India), following failed talks on a fairer pay and better working conditions between their union and the film studios. . Halting production on most movies and TV shows, the action marks the first time since 1960 that Hollywood writers and actors have gone on strike at the same time.
Notably, moments after the strike was called by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union representing 160,000 actors, movie stars including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy , who were attending the premiere of their upcoming film, Oppenheimerin London, left the event.
Speaking to the media in Los Angeles, Fran Drescher, President of SAG-AFTRA lambasted Hollywood executives for their greed, saying, I’m shocked at the way the people we’ve been in business with treat us! How far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they lose money left and right giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It’s disgusting. Shame on them!
Meanwhile, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of Hollywood companies, a trade association that negotiates on behalf of studios, television networks and streaming platforms, claimed that it had worked to reach a reasonable agreement at a difficult time. It’s time for an industry shaken by the streaming revolution, which the pandemic has accelerated, but the actors’ union has unfortunately chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry, reported the New York Times.
Why did Hollywood actors and writers go on strike?
The issues that caused actors and writers to go on strike are broadly the same. The Writers Guild of America, which represents screenwriters, and SAG-AFTRA are seeking a fairer distribution of profits and better working conditions. They complained that, especially since the advent of the streaming era, the incomes of actors and writers have dropped due to several reasons.
One of them is the drop in residual compensation, ie payments made to actors and writers from repeats of films and programs in which they starred or wrote. In the old model (in the days of TV broadcast), they get residuals based on success, Hollywood Reporter editor Kim Masters told the BBC. In the new model, they can’t find out what’s going on behind the scenes because streamers don’t share.
Another problem is artificial intelligence. While writers worry that studios will use the technology to generate TV and movie scripts, actors worry that AI could be used to create digital replicas of their faces and voices without payment or approval.
According to a BBC report, the studios came up with a groundbreaking proposal to address concerns about AI by proposing some regulations, however, SAG-AFTRAs Drescher rejected the proposal, saying: They are proposing that our background performers can get scanned, get paid for a day’s pay, and their company should own that scan of their image, likeness, and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity If you think that’s a revolutionary proposition, I suggests you think again.
If you want to know more about why Hollywood screenwriters went on strike, click here.
How will the strike disrupt television and film production?
The departure of actors coupled with the ongoing writers’ strike means that Hollywood has effectively shut down. Even films, which have completed filming, could face interruptions as actors will not be available for reshoots and other filmmaking processes. Additionally, actors will also not be allowed to promote their upcoming movies or attend movie premieres, which is why the star cast of Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer left the premier early.
In the case of television, series currently being filmed will be interrupted. Additionally, the next Emmy Awards, which are slated to take place in September, could also be delayed if the strike continues.
The list of movies and TV shows delayed as a result of the writers’ strike will grow now that actors have also stopped working. Some major projects that have been discontinued include, Avatar 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Deadpool 3, Saturday Night Live and other late night shows, Emily in Paris, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and many more. others.
How long can the strike last?
At this time, it is difficult to give a clear answer. The media suggests that meetings between the unions and the studios will take place soon, but it remains to be seen how quickly they resolve their disagreements. It has already been about 70 days since the writers went on strike and no final resolution is in sight.
According to another BBC report, the actors’ last strike was in 1980, when the two sides wrestled with the terms of a new settlement which reflected the demands and concerns of all parties and which lasted 10 weeks. The walkout resulted in a loss of about $100 million for the industry at the time, which equates to about $370 million today.
In 1960, when the actors and writers went on strike, the actors didn’t work for about six weeks and the writers were off for about 21 weeks.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-global/why-hollywood-actors-went-on-strike-8837634/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
