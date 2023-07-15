Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan join Mohanlal star Vrushabha





Newcomers Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan have joined the cast of superstar Mohanlal’s pan-Indian film Vrushabhathe makers said on Saturday. Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the multilingual project, which will be directed by Nanda Kishore. It will also star actor Roshann Meka. Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, will soon make his Hindi film debut with the house production of Karan Johar Bedhadak. According to a press release, the actor will play a pivotal role that will “bridge the gap between the past and present timelines of this epic action artist.” “I’m very excited to face the camera and start shooting, there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. The story is fascinating and stuck with me. Also, the film is Associated with all the big names and performed on a massive scale, it’s the kind of role any young actor would be excited and inspired to take on, especially so early in their career. “It’s a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honored to be part of ‘Vrushabha’. Extremely grateful,” Shanaya said in a statement. Zahrah is the daughter of veteran star Salma Agha and will make her Indian film debut with ‘Vrushabha’. She will try out for the role of a warrior princess. The actress said she was delighted to work with Mohanlal and Meka in her “first pan-Indian release”. “I’ve always wanted to be part of a film with top performers like Mohan sir and sharing screen space with him is a treat for me as an actor, the look of the film and the scale are huge compared to the periodic section up to the present day. “I can’t wait for everyone to see my character and the way he has been shaped, credit goes to our director Nanda sir. I can’t wait for everyone to see this epic film come to life,” a- she added. Vrushabha will begin production later this month. The film will hit screens in 2024 in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The project is produced by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Shyam Sunder of First Step Movies, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms and Varun Mathur of Connekkt Media. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

